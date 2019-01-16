Poets! Submit your original manuscript to uHlanga Press in February

uHlanga Press has announced their second open submissions period!

Original manuscripts (containing 20 to 40 poems) by South African poets, or poets living in South Africa can be submitted from 1 February 2019 to 28 February 2019. (Please note that no early or late submissions will be accepted.)

And yes, local truly is lekker – manuscripts written in English, Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaans (or a combo of the four!) are encouraged.

Click here for more.