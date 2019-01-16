Poets! Submit your original manuscript to uHlanga Press in February
16 January 2019 - 11:02
uHlanga Press has announced their second open submissions period!
Original manuscripts (containing 20 to 40 poems) by South African poets, or poets living in South Africa can be submitted from 1 February 2019 to 28 February 2019. (Please note that no early or late submissions will be accepted.)
And yes, local truly is lekker – manuscripts written in English, Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaans (or a combo of the four!) are encouraged.
