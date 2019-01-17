A change in literary form sparks a revival in the writings of retired journalist Jolyon Nuttall

NUTTALL: It happened purely through circumstance. My daughter, Sarah Nuttall, was awarded a four-month fellowship early in 2016 to study at Harvard. She invited me to join the family for part of the time and perhaps do some tutoring of her two children. I jumped at the chance, purely at the prospect of re-visiting Harvard. We rented a wonderful old three-storey home in Watertown from where we could catch a bus straight into Harvard Square. I certainly didn’t intend to spend my two months searching for a new literary form.

A friend from Cape Town asked me to get a book for him from the Harvard Book Store (he is always doing that kind of thing to me). The staff said they would order a copy from New York. Three days later I went in from the biting cold and snow outside to collect it. It was on that occasion that I stayed and wandered down an aisle marked “Essays and Non-Fiction Literature”. At the end of the book-lined aisle was a little bankie and, from then on I became a regular visitor, plucking book after book of essays from the shelves and devouring them while sitting on the bankie.

MBEMBE: But why that particular aisle when the Harvard Book Store has so many other riches?

NUTTALL: As a matter of interest, in tutoring my grandchildren, we were studying Animal Farm, a well-known satire by George Orwell, based on the Russian Revolution and how it was taken over by Stalin (the bad pig). The children knew the names of all the animals on the farm and they could chant the slogan “All animals shall be equal” and its chilling codicil “but some shall be more equal than others.” That book was not on the shelves in that aisle and neither was 1984: both were works of fiction, his only two. Here Orwell was represented by his remarkable essays.