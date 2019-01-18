RIP Hugh Lewin (1939 - January 16 2019)

The chair of the 2012 Alan Paton judging panel, Prishani Naidoo, remarked that Stones Against the Mirror was “not a story of reconciliation, it speaks in very moving ways to the truth of the character of experiences of friendship, politics and life in apartheid South Africa".

Lewin was found guilty of sabotage in 1964 for which he was jailed for seven years.

He spent 10 years in exile in London after being released from prison in 1971, followed by 10 years in Zimbabwe.

Upon his return to South Africa, Lewin was appointed as the director for the Advancement of Journalism in Johannesburg and served as a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission committee on human rights violations in Gauteng.

Lewin received the 2003 Olive Schreiner prize for his prison memoir, Bandiet out of Jail, an account of his imprisonment in a Pretoria jail.

Bandiet out of Jail chronicles the experience of incarceration of both him and his fellow inmates and was written in secret on the pages of his Bible.

The tributes paid to this remarkable South African attests to the impact he had on our country's past and present: