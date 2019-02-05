Q&A with author and World Read Aloud Day ambassador, Lebohang Masango

When did your love for reading and storytelling start?

Since childhood, I’ve always been captivated by books and stories! My mom and dad got me the entire box set of Poldy Flies High reading books, activity books and story cassettes by Felicia Law when I was about four years old. I could sit for hours by myself listening to the tapes while reading along with the books, even before I could actually read. My mother also always read to me at bedtime and, as I started to watch TV, I would watch mme Gcina Mhlophe, Sesame Street and Takalani Sesame on SABC.

In 2017 you self-published your book 'Mpumi's Magic Beads'. Was that something you’d always wanted to do?

Yes, but of all my ambitions, this is the one that I talked about the least. I grew up reading and, as I’ve grown into adulthood, it’s been easier to imagine myself writing for adults because I am one. I admire children’s book writers and have always thought of their work as being difficult because maintaining children’s interests is not easy, especially in today’s world.

Why did you write a children’s book and what change (if any) do you hope it will bring into the lives of children?

I really love Johannesburg and I wanted to find a new way to express that. I’ve always wanted to write about Johannesburg from a child’s perspective: to show that it can be a fun, safe and educational space. This book is also special because it affirms children, their hair, their self-esteem and the importance of friendship and loving each other.