News

Nal'ibali sets a new national read-aloud record

"The day was an explosion of reading and joy and, through a massive collective effort, we reached close to 10% of South Africa’s children!" - MD of Nal'ibali, Jade Jacobsohn

Nal'ibali National reading-for-enjoyment campaign
13 February 2019 - 12:05
Local bibliophiles making history at Sandton City, Johannesburg on February first.
Local bibliophiles making history at Sandton City, Johannesburg on February first.
Image: Daniel Born

Nal’ibali, South Africa’s reading-for-enjoyment campaign, set a new national read-aloud record on Friday 1 February when, together with the help of South Africans across the country, it read aloud to a total of 1 559 730 children as part of its annual World Read Aloud Day celebration.

The biggest literacy drive in South Africa, World Read Aloud Day is aimed at raising awareness of the important of reading aloud for children’s literacy development. And, each year Nal’ibali leads the drive by calling on caregivers to read a specially created story to children in their mother tongue.

Says Jade Jacobsohn, Managing Director at Nal’ibali: “Reading is a powerful tool to tackle inequality and poverty and we are excited by the thousands of adults joining in the celebration. The day was an explosion of reading and joy and, through a massive collective effort, we reached close to 10% of South Africa’s children!

“But, while this is an important and exciting first step, we now need to ensure that we keep a habit of reading alive in our homes, classrooms and communities throughout the year if we want to ensure our children have the best possible chance of succeeding at school and in life.”

Jacobson further encouraged members of the public to visit Nal’ibali’s website at www.nalibali.org where a wealth of multilingual literacy resources as well as stories for children in different South African languages which can be accessed for free.

For those wishing to get further involved in their community’s literacy development, she advised signing up to Nal’ibali’s FUNda Leader or volunteer network which offers training, support and ideas on nurturing reading-for-enjoyment amongst children.

For more information about the Nal'ibali reading-for-enjoyment campaign, free children's stories in a range of SA languages, tips on reading and writing with children, details on how to set up a reading club or to request training, visit www.nalibali.org, www.nalibali.mobi, or find them on Facebook and Twitter.

WORLD READ ALOUD DAY

Q&A with author and World Read Aloud Day ambassador, Lebohang Masango

The author of 'Mpumi's Magic Beads' talks about the importance of reading and storytelling, and how to make literacy more appealing to young readers
Books
8 days ago

Nal'ibali supplements: spreading stories across South Africa

Over 300 000 copies of supplements are delivered fortnightly
Books
23 days ago

Download a free children’s story – available in 11 official languages – and pass on the power of stories this World Read Aloud Day

National reading-for-enjoyment campaign Nal’ibali has teamed up with Yvonne Chaka Chaka for World Read Aloud Day on 24 February, 2016. Last year, ...
Books
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Q&A with Hlomu-series author, Dudu Busani-Dube News
  3. Lee Child discusses his latest Jack Reacher novel News
  4. Eva Mazza on writing her debut novel, Sex, Lies and Stellenbosch Fiction
  5. Confronting Inequality examines how SA can remedy its wealth gap Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X