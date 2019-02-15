Local online reading programme shortlisted for international award

The shortlists for The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2019 has been announced and South Africa's very own Virtual Reading Gym is shortlisted in two categories!

The VRG, an online remedial programme aimed at improving reading skills and overcoming reading challenges, is the brainchild of Cape Town-based speech and language therapist, Elizabeth Nadler-Nir.

The LBF International Excellence Awards is celebrated annually in partnership with the UK Publishers Association and celebrates publishing success in seventeen categories, with the VRG contending for the grand prize in the Educational Initiatives Award and Educational Learning Resources Award categories.

The winners will be announced during The London Book Fair in March.

Ons hou duim vas!