Jo'burg - come celebrate 25 years of Kwela Books! (February 28)

Cape Town-based publisher Kwela Books is celebrating a quarter century of publishing books from Africa for Africa, from March to November 2019. The campaign, which kicks off with a party at Exclusive Books in Sandton on 28 February, includes a nine-month promotional programme featuring 100 past and present Kwela titles at participating bookstores countrywide.

Founded in 1994, with the advent of democracy, Kwela’s vision was to give a new generation of authors a voice and to document untold, uniquely South African stories. With the demise of apartheid, it not only became possible for writers of all races to express themselves freely for the first time, there were also many stories by talented authors waiting to be told. Kwela helped introduce these stories and authors, many of them now household names, to readers in South Africa and across the world.

Today, Kwela continues this legacy by producing English and Afrikaans fiction and nonfiction reflecting a contemporary South Africa with relevant local content that continues to resonate with readers.

The anniversary programme will be rolled out on a monthly basis in collaboration with local booksellers, with the titles grouped according to author, genre or theme. The Kwela Library, promoting 100 titles and 70 authors, is an eclectic list of established and new voices. One lucky reader attending the Sandton launch will also win his or her own Kwela Library.

On the fiction side, the promotional list includes titles ranging from Kwela’s very first publication, Vatmaar by AHM Scholtz, and a reprint of Nthikeng Mohlele’s seminal novella A Scent of Bliss, to Ekow Duker’s latest novel, a collection of short stories by Fred Khumalo and a new novel by Tracey Farren. Profiled authors include Niq Mhlongo, Nozizwe Cynthia Jele, K Sello Duiker and Finuala Dowling. Poetry will also feature, with volumes by poets including Adam Small, Rustum Kozain, Gabeba Baderoon and Keorapetse Kgositsile.