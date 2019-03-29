News

Programme for Franschhoek Literary Festival 2019 announced!

Discussions about politics, poachers, penning the past and more - here's what FLF 2019 holds in store

29 March 2019 - 12:20 By Mila de Villiers
is around the corner!
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2019 is around the corner!
Image: FLF

It's nearly that time of the year again!

The quaint Western Cape town of Franschhoek will be accommodating South Africa’s literary greats from Friday 17 May to Sunday 19 May.

This annual literary festival’s 2019 line-up includes topics ranging from ruminations on the influence of global politics on South Africa; a panel discussion on translating classic African texts featuring Nkosinathi Sithole (No Matter When) and David wa Maahlamela (Stitching a Whirlwind: An anthology of southern African poems and translation) in conversation with Antjie Krog; and a discussion about the significance of dung beetles.

And that’s just day one!

Find the full programme here.

