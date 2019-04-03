Shortlist for the third Gerald Kraak Anthology and Prize announced

Non-Fiction:



‘Mothers and Men’, by Olu Timehin Adegbeye (Nigeria), is a sensitive memoir casting new light on questions of rape, secondary victimisation and motherhood.



‘Monstrous’, by Megan Ross (South Africa), is a compelling and harrowing exploration of post-natal depression and love.



‘This Hell of a Body’, by Eugene Yakubu (Nigeria), is a complex polemic about intersex self-acceptance and love that also manages to burn with righteous outwardly directed rage.

Poetry:



‘Playlist of the Least Loveable’, by JK Anowe (Nigeria), on love, suicide and what it means to belong to a landscape of dysfunction.



‘Father’s Lessons’, by Bamidele Iyanuoluwapo (Nigeria), on fathers who insist their girls shall be as loved as boys.



‘Verdwaal’, by Lynne Kloot (South Africa), on children and violence and those who remain missing in South Africa as it was and as it is now.



‘A List of Things I Don’t Tell My Mother’, by Sarah Lubala (Democratic Republic of Congo/South Africa), on fear, sex and desire, as only Sarah Lubala can write it.



‘On My Coming Out’, by Chisom Okafor (Nigeria), is an affecting and elegantly written poem that speaks to desire, tradition and the enduring power of familial love.



‘City of Salts’, by Chisom Okafor (Nigeria), is a lyrical mediation on longing.



‘Pride’, by Deborah Seddon (South Africa), is a beautiful ode to a father’s proud love.



‘My sex drive is self-reflective’, ‘Butch Bottom’ and ‘Condition’, by Jarred Thompson (South Africa), are a trio of poems about desire.

This year the anthology received very few photographic entries and, as such, none were shortlisted by the judges. The Gerald Kraak Anthology and Prize continues to accept entries from photographers, as well as all other visual arts practitioners, and encourages all visual artists and documentarians to submit.

Commendations in each category and the Gerald Kraak Prize winner, who receives a cash prize, will be announced at an award ceremony in May 2019, hosted by the Other Foundation. Congratulations to all those who have been selected.

The judges for this year's anthology and prize are:

Sisonke Msimang, author of Always Another Country, a memoir of exile and home, and a writer and storyteller whose work appears regularly in the New York Times, The Guardian, Newsweek and a range of other international publications.

Professor Sylvia Tamale, a leading African feminist who teaches law at Makerere University in Uganda. Her research interests include gender, law and sexuality, women in politics and feminist jurisprudence.

Mark Gevisser, one of South Africa’s leading authors and journalists, has had a plethora of books and articles published. These include Defiant Desire: Gay and Lesbian Lives in South Africa (1994), Portraits of Power: Profiles in a Changing South Africa (1996), Thabo Mbeki: The Dream Deferred, and Lost and Found in Johannesburg: A Memoir (2012).

Otosirieze Obi-Young, writer, editor and literary journalist, is deputy editor of the African literary culture website Brittle Paper. He is an editor at 14, Nigeria’s first queer art collective which has published two volumes, We Are Flowers and The Inward Gaze.

This is a project supported by the Other Foundation.