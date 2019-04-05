Unlocking a successful career in early childhood development

The READ Group is pleased to announce the launch of The READ Institute, a leading South African training provider in the Early Childhood Development (ECD) arena.

As part of the READ Group, The READ Institute is built on the foundation of READ Educational Trust.

This proudly South African NGO has worked tirelessly in teacher training and school resource provisioning, actively promoting literacy through successful programmes, since its inception in 1979.

The READ Institute offers three different ECD qualifications: an FET Certificate (NQF level 4), a Higher Certificate (NQF level 5), and a Diploma (NQF level 6).

All three qualifications are accredited by SAQA, the Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP SETA), and Higher Education and Training through Lyceum College (No 2001/HEO7/011).

Countless South Africans with a passion for teaching little ones will be pleased to hear that no matric certificate or equivalent qualification is needed to register for the FET Certificate.

This provides the perfect stepping stone to a career in ECD; one which is highly sought-after within the South African education context.

While the Higher Certificate will successfully prepare candidates for careers as day care teachers, ECD practitioners, au-pairing or as pre-school teachers, the Diploma in Grade R Teaching paves the way to becoming a Grade R teacher, teacher’s assistant and more.

All courses are created to empower facilitators in any setting; urban or rural. The READ Institute qualifications provide countless tips on creating toys, games and learning resources with locally-available items. Qualifications are set to leave candidates well-rounded and confident in the ECD field.

For further information on these distance learning qualifications, please visit www.thereadinstitute.co.za, or request information via institute@read.co.za, or call

087 237 7781.

