NB Publishers included in International Publishers Association 2019 Prix Voltaire shortlist

The International Publishers Association (IPA) today announced the shortlist for the 2019 IPA Prix Voltaire, which rewards exemplary courage in upholding the freedom to publish and in enabling others to exercise their right to freedom of expression.

The nine-strong body of publishing professionals from Argentina, Australia, Egypt, Germany, Italy, Norway, Republic of Korea, Thailand, and the US felt the following nominees, in alphabetical order, deserved to go through to this year’s shortlist:

Khaled Lufti (Egypt)

NB Publishers (South Africa)

Azadeh Parsapour (Iran/UK)

Tekin Publishing House (Turkey)

Moe Way / The Eras (Myanmar)

NB Publishers, SA

NB Publishers is a publishing company in South Africa with imprints working across most genres.

One imprint, Tafelberg, was behind one of the most controversial books in South Africa, The President’s Keeper, by Jacques Pauw.

The book revealed many cases of state capture which are now being investigated. The book was published amid intimidation and harassment of both the author and publishing house (with a risk of jail and physical harm), including from the State Security Agency and the South A Revenue Service – both targeted by the book.

The book has gone on to be huge commercial success and won the most prestigious national award, the Nielsen Booksellers Choice Award.

The IPA’s Freedom to Publish Committee will select the eventual 2019 IPA Prix Voltaire recipient, with the award presentation taking place at Seoul International Book Fair on Friday, June 21.



