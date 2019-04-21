Sunday Times Literary Awards longlists 2019 announced

THE JUDGES

Sylvia Vollenhoven - Chair

Vollenhoven is a writer, journalist and filmmaker whose work has won many awards including the 2016 Mbokodo Award for Literature and the Adelaide Tambo Award for Human Rights in the Arts. Vollenhoven was the SA producer for the BBC mini-series Mandela the Living Legend, and is also a Knight Fellow, funded by the John S and James L Knight Foundation with additional support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"If there is truth in the assertion that catharsis is the road to healing, then the annual Alan Paton longlist reflects a nation imbibing and dispensing some serious mass medicine. The authors have explored aspects of SA as diverse as corruption, the land question, perlemoen poaching and spousal abuse. There are investigations into crime as well as into the history and significance of boer war generals or 20th century music trends.

"SA and Zimbabwe's struggles for freedom are picked apart mercilessly. In the process the Rainbow Nation notion is left wounded, feared dead. We are no longer basking in the indulgent glow of a post-liberation society. The #fallist generation holds up unforgiving mirrors.

"About half of the authors are female. One young writer interrogates recent history from a female and spiritual perspective. Another young woman uses the minutiae of personal memorabilia to make the connection between family and global events. In this collection, our best contemporary authors are seeking solutions, answering complex questions and proposing new ways of looking at the road we have travelled."

Paddi Clay

Clay has more than 40 years of experience in the media, covering radio, print and online journalism. She has a BA Degree in English and Drama from UCT and an MA in Journalism Leadership from the University of Central Lancashire, UK. Clay has reported for the Rand Daily Mail and Capital Radio, and wrote for the FT and US News and World Report. A life-long campaigner for freedom of expression and a free, independent media, she spent 15 years as head of the Graduate Journalism Training Programme at what is now Tiso Blackstar and retired in January 2017. She continues to coach and lecture.

Fortiscue Helepi

Helepi is the co-owner of African Flavour Books, an independent bookstore in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal Triangle. Helepi, who has a degree in chemical engineering from UCT, worked at a petrochemical company for more than 15 years. It was his passion for African literature that drove him and his wife, Nokuthula, to start African Flavour Books in 2015. His focus is to grow the bookstore beyond its walls to be a vehicle for showcasing local talent and developing it.

The longlist:

Heist! South Africa's Cash-in-Transit Epidemic Uncovered

Anneliese Burgess (Penguin Random House)



My Father Died for This

Lukhanyo and Abigail Calata (Tafelberg)

Born in Chains: The Diary of an Angry "Born-Free"

Clinton Chauke (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

These Bones Will Rise Again

Panashe Chigumadzi (Jacana Media)

Breaking a Rainbow, Building a Nation: The Politics Behind the #mustfall Movements

Rekgotsofetse Chikane (Picador Africa)



Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa

Haji Mohamed Dawjee (Penguin Random House)

Poacher: Confessions from the Abalone Underworld

Kimon de Greef and Shuhood Abader (Tafelberg)



Confronting Apartheid: A Personal History of South Africa, Namibia and Palestine

John Dugard (Jacana Media)



Brutal Legacy: A Memoir

Tracy Going (MF Books / Joburg)



Beaten But Not Broken

Vanessa Govender (Jacana Media)

Your People Will Be My People: The Ruth Khama Story

Sue Grant-Marshall (Protea Boekhuis)

The Café de Move-on Blues: In Search of the New South Africa

Christopher Hope (Penguin Random House)



Rainbow Nation My Zulu Arse: A Voyage Around Mzansi - Rants and Raves Included

Sihle Khumalo (Umuzi)

You Have to be Gay to Know God

Siya Khumalo (Kwela Books)



Everyone is Present

Terry Kurgan (Fourthwall Books)



Becoming Him: A Trans Memoir of Triumph

Landa Mabenge (MF Books / Joburg)

The Lost Boys of Bird Island: A Shocking Exposé from within the Heart of the NP Government

Mark Minnie and Chris Steyn (Tafelberg)



And Then Mama Said... Words that Set My Life Alight

Tumi Morake (Penguin Random House)



Born to Kwaito: Reflections on the Kwaito Generation

Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu (Blackbird Books)



Imprisoned: The Experience of a Prisoner Under Apartheid

Sylvia Neame (Jacana Media)



The Land is Ours: South Africa's First Black Lawyers and the Birth of Constitutionalism

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi (Penguin Random House)

Louis Botha: A Man Apart

Richard Steyn (Jonathan Ball Publishers)



I Beg to Differ: Ministry Amid the Teargas

Peter Storey (Tafelberg)

The Echo of a Noise: A Memoir of Then and Now

Pieter-Dirk Uys (Tafelberg)

Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored

Mandy Wiener (Pan Macmillan)