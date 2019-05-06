Win a copy of two acclaimed children's books - in English, Zulu or Xhosa!
Jacana Media is giving away three copies of 'Gogo's List' (one English, one Zulu and one Xhosa) and three copies of 'The Gift of the Sun' (one English, one Zulu and one Xhosa)
Budding bibliophiles! Two captivating - and acclaimed - children's books are up for grabs.
Stand a chance to win a copy of both Gogo's List and The Gift of the Sun (in the language of your choice) by entering Jacana Media's giveaway:
Gogo's List
Fatima is a young girl who is determined to save the day. She wants to help Gogo with her to-do list so that everyone will realise that she is a big girl now! But things don’t go exactly as expected ... Fatima,what have you done?
Winner of the Golden Baobab Prize and first published in Ghana, Gogo’s List has now been brought to South Africa to delight children and adults alike.
The book is exquisitely illustrated and features a universal story in an African setting that any child can relate to – the story of wanting to help.
With the book being available in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa and Zulu, it encourages a love of reading and promotes reading in the vernacular.
Portia Dery (Ghana, 1988) is a writer and literacy activist based in Tamale. She is the founder and current director of the African Youth Writers Organisation. Gogo's List is Portia Dery’s first book.
Toby Newsome (South Africa, 1974) is an illustrator based in Cape Town. He works in publishing and advertising for clients around the world. Toby has a special passion for narrative illustration and loves making a great story come to life on the page.
The Gift of the Sun
All Thulani wants is a simple life basking in the sun. Tired of milking the cow, he exchanges it for a goat ... the goat for a sheep ... the sheep for three geese ... until all he has left is a pocket of sunflower seeds! But the sunflower seeds feed the hens, the hens lay more eggs than ever and before long Thulani is enjoying the gift of his newfound fortune.
A charming, easy-to-understand story teaching children the concept of investing and growing what one has.
Dianne Stewart’s story and Jude Daly’s delightful illustrations will enchant children and adults alike.
For the illustrations of this book, The Gift of the Sun was selected one of Smithsonian’s Notable Books in 1996 and Jude Daly received the Katrine Harries Award, as well as a place on the IBBY Honour List of 1998. With the book being published in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa and Zulu, it encourages a love of reading and promotes reading in the vernacular.
Dianne Stewart is an award-winning author who has published many highly acclaimed children’s books and others on African culture, both locally and internationally. She has degrees in African languages and literature, and is well steeped in anthropology, all of which provide an excellent pool of knowledge for her research into African folklore and mythology. She is the author of Dudu’s Basket, Lyle the Crocodile and The Dove, among others.
Jude Daly lives in Kleinmond, South Africa with her husband, writer and illustrator Niki Daly. She is well known for her delicately detailed illustrations. She is the illustrator of Thank You, Jackson; Sivu’s Six Wishes; Lila and the Secret of the Rain and The Faraway Island. Jude has received several awards for her work. The Hungry Mind Review selected The Dove as one of its Children’s Books of Distinction in 1994.
- Article provided by Jacana Media