Author Karin Brynard in the running for prestigious International Dagger

Weeping Waters, the English translation of Karin Brynard's debut thriller Plaasmoord, has been longlisted for this year's prestigious Crime Writers' Association (CWA) International Dagger.

This puts her in the company of authors like Andrea Camilleri from Italy, Håkan Nesser from Sweden and Keigo Higashino from Japan.

The novel was published by Penguin Random House in 2014, after which British publisher Europa's imprint World Noir bought the rights.

Plaasmoord was awarded the University of Johannesburg Debut Prize. Brynard has also since won two M-Net Prizes, as well as the ATKV Prize for prose.

Former journalist Brynard, who worked as a political correspondent for Rapport, now writes full-time. Weeping Waters (Plaasmoord) was followed by Onse Vaders (Our Fathers) and Tuisland (Homeland).

In Weeping Waters, inspector Albertus Beeslaar escapes from the city's rush - only to have his hopes of finding peace and quiet in the Kalahari shattered by the brutal murder of artist Freddie Swarts and her adopted daughter.

With Swarts's sister not convinced that it was a typical farm attack, Beeslaar also has to investigate a series of stock thefts. The disturbing puzzle grows increasingly sinister as age-old secrets and hostilities surface, spurring the local inhabitants to violent action.

The shortlist for the Daggers will be revealed in the European summer. The winners will be announced at a gala event in London on October 24.

Visit www.thecwa.co.uk for more information.

Article provided by Penguin Random House.