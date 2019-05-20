Final few weeks to submit Cape Town stories for #WritingmyCity

There are only a few more weeks to submit your Cape Town stories to enter the Cape Town Library Book: Writing my City competition. The final deadline for submissions is June 15.

The competition Cape Town Library Book: Writing my City is an initiative between Cape Town's public libraries, the city of Cape Town and the Open Book Festival to publish a collection of stories about the Mother City, told by a multiplicity of voices.

Anyone can submit a story that speaks to Cape Town in some way. The story must be 1,500 words or less, focus on an aspect of Cape Town and be written in English, Xhosa, Afrikaans or Kaaps. Prose, poetry or nonfiction will all be considered.

Submissions can be made at participating libraries (see below for the full list).

These submissions will then be sent to the head of professional services & programmes at Library Information Services (LIS) head office.

Three library judges will consider all the submissions and submit all entries with merit to the organisers of the Open Book Festival, who have appointed Refilwe Moloto (English), André Trantraal (Afrikaans and Kaaps) and Oscar Masinyana (Xhosa) to make the final selection of 40 contributions.

The finalists’ pieces will be included in the #WritingmyCity anthology, which will be launched at the ninth Open Book Festival from September 4-8.

"Our city is home to a diversity of voices and we are hoping to read wonderful stories told from many different perspectives," said festival co-ordinator Frankie Murrey. "There are only a few more weeks to submit your entries, so I encourage everyone to get writing!

"Sharing stories has the power to see things – and in this case, the city of Cape Town – through another person’s lens, and in doing so, perhaps create a better understanding between one another," said Christelle Lubbe of LIS.

"We are delighted to be driving this initiative with Cape Town and Open Book Festival and looking forward to the launch of #WritingmyCity at this year's festival. We are also still running a number of writing workshops to help people develop their story. Contact your nearest participating library for details," she added.