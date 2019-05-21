Shortlist for 2019 Caine Prize for African Writing announced

The shortlist for the 20th edition of the Caine Prize for African Writing was announced by this year's chair of judges, Peter Kimani, on Monday May 20.

The 2019 shortlist consists of five writers, from Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, with their stories hailed for tackling "the ordinary in an extraordinary manner".

Kimani, author of the award-winning novel, Dance of the Jakaranda, said: "This is a special year for the Caine Prize for African Writing, as it marks its twentieth anniversary. It's a milestone that affords for both a reflection on the past and a projection into the future.

"Without exception, past Caine Prize winners have been revolutionary and evolutionary - breaking fresh ground while pushing the African story from the margins to the mainstream of world literature.