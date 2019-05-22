RIP Binyavanga Wainaina (1971-2019)

Distinguished Kenyan author, journalist and LGBT activist Binyavanga Wainaina has died, aged 48.

Wainaina, named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in 2014, published his debut book, a memoir titled One Day I Will Write About This Place, in 2011, to critical acclaim.

Prior to the publication of his memoir, Wainaina was announced as the winner of the 2002 Caine Prize for African Writing for his short story, Discovering Home.

Wainaina publicly outed himself in 2014 writing a short story, described by the scribe himself as a "lost chapter" of his memoir titled I am a Homosexual, Mum. This was followed by a tweet reading: "I am, for anybody confused or in doubt, a homosexual. Gay, and quite happy." This decision was spurred by an increase in anti-gay laws which permeated Africa at the time.