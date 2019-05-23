Mindfulness apps = merde, says the teetotaling Rebecca Davis

Abstaining from the demon drink made Davis question How. The. Hell. Do sober people cope with an increasingly insane world? (And, as she writes, there's plenty to worry about - giraffes are facing extinction, Day Zero remains a shaky reality, the world is running out of sand ... Things are even bleaker now than in '87, R.E.M.)

Cue the alternative-method quest to stay sane inside insanity.

Keen to hear how that went down? Take a deep breath ... Hold for three ... Exhale ... Aaaaand read:

So, like, apps are distracting us, but, like, we rely on them to, like, track our mindfulness. Like, what?!

The contradictory nature of our main cause of distraction (here's looking at you, screens courtesy of Steve Jobs) as an aid to achieving mindfulness (here's looking at you, apps courtesy of Herr Jobs) is not lost on Davis.

"While writing the book I became aware of the extent to which I was relying on apps," Davis sincerely relates.

"Which, first of all, does not make for good material. You're like 'and then I downloaded an app'," she says mockingly. "But it is true - technology, as much as it's fucking with our minds, is also providing us with ways of escaping them.