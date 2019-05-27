Q&A with hip hop artist, poet and storyteller Quintin 'Jitsvinger' Goliath

Nal’ibali Column: May 27 2019

Your career has always been about defying stereotypes: you're an entertainer who is interested in rapping about history, a musician who isn't afraid to make poetry or theatre. Is there a freedom in holding so many forms of storytelling?

It was important for me to learn as many performance disciplines when I started on this journey, because not every rapper is a great performer. The best part in my career was getting schooled in theatre early, where every aspect was employed in the performance, not just your voice in the case of a rapper.

Unlike many artists, you explicitly frame your work as a cultural and political commentary, particularly on the tradition and power of South Africa's languages. How did this interest come about?

In primary school, a prescribed poem, Ek Is Oek Important by Peter Snyders, sparked my desire for mother-tongue Afrikaans. It made me aware of the little to no exposure so-called black Afrikaans got on national radio and television. Listening to rap groups like Prophets of the City (P.O.C) and Black Noise grounded my awareness, which led to a more locally conscious delivery in my raps and urged me to challenge the norms of my society and spread the message.

What are the main messages you'd like your work to get across, particularly to young people who are discovering their own histories and stories?

The weight of a person is not measured by their age, but by their intelligence, so don’t ever stop seeking knowledge. You learn until you die! Each generation has the responsibility to define itself.