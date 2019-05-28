OluTimehin Adegbeye announced as winner of the third Gerald Kraak Prize

The Jacana Literary Foundation, in partnership with the Other Foundation, is proud to announce the 2019 recipient of the Gerald Kraak Prize. Congratulations to OluTimehin Adegbeye, whose essay, ‘Mothers and Men’, made her this year’s worthy winner.

Commendations were also made to Chisom Okafor for his poem, ‘On My Coming Out’, and to Chukwuebuka Ibeh for his short story, 'The Sickness of Longing'.

Adegbeye, from Nigeria, is the third recipient of the prize, which was first launched in 2016 in honour of passionate champion for social justice and anti-apartheid activist Gerald Kraak.

The announcement was made at the prestigious launch of The Heart of the Matter, the third volume of the Gerald Kraak Anthology, following the 2018 volume, As You Like It.