Keeping it clean: spark joy by chucking out the clutter - even your books

Intrigued as to why the struggle was so onerous? Take a look at the facts:

The former Rhodent (all together now: "eat, sleep, mare, repeat!") discovered alcohol at 18 and pursued her newfound hobby with such a "passionate intensity" that by the time she reached 34 she calculated that she had spent roughly 9,984 hours of her 16 years as dopper, well, drinking.

Abstaining from the Demon Drink made Davis question How. The. Hell. sober people cope with an increasingly insane world?

(And she has plenty to worry about - giraffes are facing extinction, Day Zero remains a shaky reality, the world is running out of sand... Things are even bleaker now than in '87, R.E.M.)

Cue the alternative method quest to stay sane inside insanity.

Keen to hear how that went down?

Take a deep breath ... Hold for three ... Exhale ...

Aaaaand read:

When the guru of decluttering makes you chuck books*

(*and you're - gasp! - totally fine about getting rid of that sh*t)

A chapter in Self-Helpless details Davis's foray into the world of decluttering.

(#LankZen).

"Decluttering" entails paring down your life and the guru thereof is the bestselling author, now-famous star of her own Netflix show, and Twitter's favourite red-carpet celeb at the 2k19 Oscars, Marie Kondo.

Kondo built her empire around the philosophy of ridding oneself of objects in your immediate surrounds which don't "spark joy".

(Basically you walk around your place, look at a thing, and upon asking yourself whether said thing "sparks joy" and the answer is "no", sorry my china - away with thee.)

And not even books (!) are exempt from Kondo's credo.