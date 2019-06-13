Rallying to improve literacy in rural communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently declared that “early-grade reading is possibly the single most important factor in overcoming poverty, unemployment and inequality”.

According to the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study report, 78% of grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning in any language. This survey also indicated that reading scores had not improved since 2011. The ability to read in grade 4 is regarded as crucial: from grades 1 to 3 you learn to read‚ and from grades 4 to 12 you read to learn.

Prof Nkidi Phatudi, chair for early childhood development at Unisa, said that many teachers employed at township and rural schools trying to introduce English were at a disadvantage owing to their own lack of proficiency in the language. In that way‚ literacy cracks grow into canyons.