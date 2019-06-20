The brutal purge of hilarious novelty T-shirts and other Marie Kondo tips

Intrigued as to why the struggle was so onerous? Take a look at the facts:

The former Rhodent (all together now: "eat, sleep, mare, repeat!") discovered alcohol at 18 and pursued her newfound hobby with such a "passionate intensity" that by the time she reached 34 she calculated that she had spent roughly 9,984 hours of her 16 years as dopper, well, drinking.

Abstaining from the Demon Drink made Davis question How. The. Hell. sober people cope with an increasingly insane world?

(And she has plenty to worry about - giraffes are facing extinction, Day Zero remains a shaky reality, the world is running out of sand... Things are even bleaker now than in '87, R.E.M.)

Cue the alternative method quest to stay sane inside insanity.

Keen to hear how that went down?

Take a deep breath ... Hold for three ... Exhale ...

Aaaaand read:

That time Haji lost the battle with her beau's hilarious novelty slogan T-shirts...

One of the numerous attempts Davis undertook to remain compos mentis was that of decluttering, à la zen guru Marie Kondo. (And yes, that involved chucking out books as well.)

"Kondo says you have to start your decluttering process with clothes. Don't ask why, just do," Davis writes in the chapter titled 'What Would Marie Kondo Do?'

Unfortunately this "ruthless purge" (Davis's words...) included having to part with her beloved "Everything Related to Elephants is Irrelephant" T-shirt.

While Haji had no qualms with Davis ridding herself of this lolz shirt, Davis despondently concedes that "I really do miss it. I really do. Ag, man...