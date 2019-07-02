Pitch your book to Jacana Media - in person!

Jacana Media is once again offering authors a once-a-year opportunity to pitch their books in person.

The pitching session

Like many publishers who accept unsolicited manuscripts, we receive a large number of submissions every week. This means hours spent wading through many e-mails as we try to give every author feedback on their work. Writers often try to arrange meetings with publishers, convinced that meeting the publisher in person will persuade them to publish the book, but with only so many hours in a day this isn't always feasible.

We are offering you the chance to participate in a 15–20-minute session where you'll be able to pitch your book to a panel comprising of three publishers and a high-powered bookseller. External panellists so far include Sharon Naidoo from Exclusive Books. This is your chance to impress and persuade us in person to consider your work for publication.

We realise this is not an approach that will work for all authors, but if you would like to be one of the 20 candidates who will present at the live pitching session on August 28 2019, we encourage you to submit an entry on our website.

You will need to tell us why we would be interested in hearing your pitch. Take a look at the following websites for some ideas:

• The Art of Pitching

• What is a pitch session?

Accompanying your manuscript should be one page outlining:

• How you are going to help us sell your book

• What target market you can reach with your book

• How your book fits into the Jacana brand

We will consider pitches in the following genres:

• Lifestyle

• Children's

• Fiction

• Politics/current affairs/history

• Memoir/biography/autobiography

• Natural history/travel

• Cookery/baking

• Business

• Self-help

Submissions are open from July 1-26 2019.

Queries can be e-mailed to: submissions@jacana.co.za

Please note that we will only be giving feedback on submissions that interest us. If you have not heard from us by August 5 2019, please consider your submission unsuccessful.

Click here to enter.

Article provided by Jacana Media