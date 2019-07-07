In war and peace, Queenie rules

Published in the Sunday Times: 07/07/2019

Queenie ****

Candice Carty-Williams

Orion, R280

At first glance, Candice Carty-Williams' debut novel seems to be a good bit of fluff. It has a bright-pink cover (there are others that are bright-orange, candy-blue and mint-green) and it's being marketed as "the black Bridget Jones". Not to diss how important Bridget Jones was and still is to the relevance of the narrative of the ordinary single woman (Queenie works on that level, is as sharply hilarious and has an authentic voice as well), but it is so much more.

And publishers knew it. There was a bidding war, which Orion won, giving the 29-year-old Carty-Williams a six-figure publishing deal.

Queenie is the nuanced story of a 25-year-old black woman living in a Brexit London. It's about the racial dynamics of a black woman dating white men; about a young black woman struggling to find her way as a journalist in a white-owned ageist media; about how a plus-sized woman compares and disparages her features and body in Western society, and about how a black woman's body is fetishised. More importantly, it's about being a black woman with a mental-health illness.

Talking to online magazine gal-dem about the theme of mental health in the book, Carty-Williams said: "Our lives are textured with mess and shit and a lot of pain. I really wanted to show people who aren't from the same background that sometimes this is the day-to-day reality and black women are in pain."

None of this is written in a worthy, heavy hand. Carty-Williams uses a light touch to deftly and honestly explore the challenges young black women face today.

Her character Queenie Jenkins is in pain. Tom, her boyfriend of more than three years, wants a "break". She has to move out of his flat and find a place of her own. So far, so normal, a break-up tale. But what sets this apart is why it happens.

Tom tells Queenie: "I don't know if I can do it anymore." The "it" is protecting her from his racist family. The last incident was a doozy: at his mother's birthday party, his uncle once again made a disgusting remark while they were playing Cluedo: "Was it the nigger in the pantry?"