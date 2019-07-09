Books needed for Nal'ibali's tuk-tuk libraries

Nal’ibali – South Africa’s reading-for-enjoyment campaign – has launched four mobile tuk-tuk libraries in selected townships in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Loaded with books, stories and other reading materials, these colourful libraries will not only promote a culture of reading for joy, but increase access to children’s books for those living beyond the easy reach of a public library through a set weekly route, and fun weekly public literacy events.

The libraries are eager to receive donated books of good quality – children and adult books in all South African languages are needed. If you have any books to donate, please email Patti McDonald at patti.mcdonald@tisoblackstar.co.za.

Patti will get back to you in order to collect them.