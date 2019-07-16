Win a signed copy of Nigella Lawson's 'At My Table'

Nigella Lawson is a champion of the home cook and her new book celebrates the food she loves to cook for friends and family.

The recipes are warming, comforting, and inspirational, from new riffs on classic dishes – including chicken fricassee and sticky toffee pudding – to adventures in a host of new dishes and ingredients, from aubergine fattet to white miso hummus.

At My Table includes dishes to inspire all cooks and eaters, from hake with bacon, peas and cider to Indian-spiced chicken and potato traybake and chilli mint lamb cutlets; plus a host of colourful vegetable dishes, like Eastern Mediterranean chopped salad and carrots and fennel with harissa.

No Nigella cookbook would be complete without sweet treats, and At My Table is no exception, with emergency brownies, white chocolate cheesecake and a Victoria sponge with cardamom, marmalade and crème fraiche set to become family favourites.

As Nigella writes, "happiness is best shared" and the food in this book will be served and savoured at your own kitchen table just as it is at hers.

Penguin Random House is giving away one copy of this delectable book - signed by the author, nogal! To enter, answer the following question: what are Nigella's brownies known as? E-mail your reply to Mila de Villiers (mila@book.co.za) by Tuesday, July 23. Yum!



