Booker Prize 2019 longlist announced

The titles longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize have been announced!

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is recognised as the leading prize for high-quality literary fiction written in English.

This year's list features big names in the literati scene, including the likes of Margaret Atwood (The Testaments), Salman Rushdie (Quichotte), Elif Shafak (10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World) and Jeanette Winterson (Frankisstein). Oyinkan Braithwaite's My Sister, The Serial Killer is the only debut to have made the longlist.

The complete list of the 13 titles - penned by scribes hailing from countries as diverse as the UK, Ireland, the US, Canada, Nigeria, Mexico, India and Turkey - vying for this esteemed award are as follows:

The Testaments (Margaret Atwood, Chatto & Windus, September)

(Margaret Atwood, Chatto & Windus, September) Night Boat to Tangier (Kevin Barry, Canongate, August)

(Kevin Barry, Canongate, August) My Sister, The Serial Killer (Oyinkan Braithwaite, Atlantic)

(Oyinkan Braithwaite, Atlantic) Ducks, Newburyport (Lucy Ellmann, Galley Beggar Press)

(Lucy Ellmann, Galley Beggar Press) Girl, Woman, Other (Bernardine Evaristo, Hamish Hamilton)

(Bernardine Evaristo, Hamish Hamilton) The Wall (John Lanchester, Faber)

(John Lanchester, Faber) The Man Who Saw Everything (Deborah Levy, Hamish Hamilton, September)

(Deborah Levy, Hamish Hamilton, September) Lost Children Archive (Valeria Luiselli, Fourth Estate)

(Valeria Luiselli, Fourth Estate) An Orchestra of Minorities (Chigozie Obioma, Little Brown)

(Chigozie Obioma, Little Brown) Lanny (Max Porter, Faber)

(Max Porter, Faber) Quichotte (Salman Rushdie, Jonathan Cape, September)

(Salman Rushdie, Jonathan Cape, September) 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World (Elif Shafak, Viking)

(Elif Shafak, Viking) Frankissstein (Jeanette Winterson, Jonathan Cape)

The shortlist will be announced on September 3, and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony at London's Guildhall to take place on October 14.