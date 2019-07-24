News

Booker Prize 2019 longlist announced

The 13 novels longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Wednesday, July 24

24 July 2019 - 11:51 By Mila de Villiers
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is recognised as the leading prize for high-quality literary fiction written in English.

This year's list features big names in the literati scene, including the likes of Margaret Atwood (The Testaments), Salman Rushdie (Quichotte), Elif Shafak (10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World) and Jeanette Winterson (Frankisstein). Oyinkan Braithwaite's My Sister, The Serial Killer is the only debut to have made the longlist.

The complete list of the 13 titles - penned by scribes hailing from countries as diverse as the UK, Ireland, the US, Canada, Nigeria, Mexico, India and Turkey - vying for this esteemed award are as follows:

  • The Testaments (Margaret Atwood, Chatto & Windus, September)
  • Night Boat to Tangier (Kevin Barry, Canongate, August)
  • My Sister, The Serial Killer (Oyinkan Braithwaite, Atlantic)
  • Ducks, Newburyport (Lucy Ellmann, Galley Beggar Press)
  • Girl, Woman, Other (Bernardine Evaristo, Hamish Hamilton)
  • The Wall (John Lanchester, Faber)
  • The Man Who Saw Everything (Deborah Levy, Hamish Hamilton, September)
  • Lost Children Archive (Valeria Luiselli, Fourth Estate)
  • An Orchestra of Minorities (Chigozie Obioma, Little Brown)
  • Lanny (Max Porter, Faber)
  • Quichotte (Salman Rushdie, Jonathan Cape, September)
  • 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World (Elif Shafak, Viking)
  • Frankissstein (Jeanette Winterson, Jonathan Cape)

The shortlist will be announced on September 3, and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony at London's Guildhall to take place on October 14. 

