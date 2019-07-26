Constitution Hill to reverberate with controversial topics at 2019 South African Book Fair

The 2019 South African Book Fair programme uses newly released books, accomplished and debut authors, and expert facilitators to stimulate riveting and controversial discussions on topical issues facing the country and the continent – and tell #OURSTORIES.

The fair is a three-day national industry platform to exhibit and showcase the book industry and its ancillary services, in a way that is reflective and representative of South African and African literary culture.

Fittingly, this year sees the debates take place at Constitution Hill, home of South Africa’s Constitutional Court, which this week stimulated spirited discussion countrywide following a judgment that brings into sharp focus the role of independent state institutions in SA.

Among the highlights of the carefully curated programme is Rebels, Rage and Revolution (Sunday, 10am). This panel discussion will see Wandile Ngcaweni and Sarah Mokwebo, the editors of a collection of essays by the students behind the Fees Must Fall movement, debate its meaning with the then-chancellor of Wits University, Adam Habib, and Oxford scholar Rekgotsofetse Chikane, who have both published books on the subject.

Another unmissable session is Black Tax and its Discontents (Sunday, 2.30pm). The ubiquitous Niq Mhlongo, superstar writer Dudu Busani Dube and publisher-at-large Phehello Mofokeng will take a close look at how history keeps a whole generation in debt.

Visitors to the fair can also expect riveting dialogue in Africa Reimagined (Saturday, 4pm), in which a new generation of political scholars and activists will discuss the reimagining of African identity, the myths of the rainbow nation and the truth about democracy. Rekgotsofetse Chikane, Gaongalelwe Tiro and Hlumelo Biko will be among those participating.