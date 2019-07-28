Barry Ronge Fiction Prize 2019: a taste of the shortlisted titles

The Boy Who Could Keep a Swan in his Head

John Hunt (Umuzi)

About the author: John Hunt has had a stellar career in advertising and is currently Worldwide Creative Chair of TBWA.

He grew up in Hillbrow and still lives in Johannesburg.

This is his second novel.

First lines: 'Hillbrow, 1967. The New York of Africa. Apartheid kept the roads clean and the rubbish collected.

'There were buildings going up everywhere - "lickety-split", according to Mr Trentbridge.

'Large chunks of tin-roof houses were found in skips almost every day as the boy walked home from school.

'These homes were recently surrounded by honest gardens and the occasional peach tree. Someone wrote in The Star newspaper that soon Hillbrow would have more people per square kilometre than Tokyo.

'Everyone quoted that article to everyone. Some even cut it out and kept it folded in their wallets.'