2019 South African Book Fair tickets now on sale

Tickets for the South African Book Fair are now on sale at Webtickets. They are priced to ensure that the country’s national book fair is accessible to South Africans from all walks of life.

Taking place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg from September 6 to 8, this year’s event is open to the public on September 7 and 8.

Ticket prices:

General admission - R10

Single Day Pass - R100

Two-day Weekend Pass - R150

Programme Sessions - R40

Daily admission for children under 16 is free (not including programme sessions).

All programme sessions must be pre-booked, including with day or weekend passes.