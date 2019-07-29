News

2019 South African Book Fair tickets now on sale

Tickets are priced to ensure that the country’s national book fair is accessible to South Africans from all walks of life

29 July 2019 - 14:05 By South African Book Fair
Inaugurated in 2017, the South African Book Fair aims to locate books and reading in the everyday lives of South Africans through a fair that has relevance for all citizens, is accessible and engages audiences who ordinarily do not form part of mainstream book-industry events.
Inaugurated in 2017, the South African Book Fair aims to locate books and reading in the everyday lives of South Africans through a fair that has relevance for all citizens, is accessible and engages audiences who ordinarily do not form part of mainstream book-industry events.
Image: SA Book Fair

Tickets for the South African Book Fair are now on sale at Webtickets. They are priced to ensure that the country’s national book fair is accessible to South Africans from all walks of life.

Taking place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg from September 6 to 8, this year’s event is open to the public on September 7 and 8.

Ticket prices:

  • General admission - R10
  • Single Day Pass - R100
  • Two-day Weekend Pass - R150
  •  Programme Sessions - R40
  • Daily admission for children under 16 is free (not including programme sessions).

All programme sessions must be pre-booked, including with day or weekend passes.

Discounts:

  • Smart Shopper - 10%
  • Book Clubs - 20%. To take advantage of this 20% discount, book club members will need to purchase 10 or more tickets for their book club or group.

Highlights:

  • Write Your Story workshop, facilitated by well-known writer and publisher Melinda Ferguson (Saturday at 10am).
  • Melusi’s Everyday Zulu, a short Zulu crash course hosted by social media star Melusi Tshabalala (Sunday at 10am).
  • Constitution Hill Tour with Poetry hosted by Dr Gcina Mhlope and Tshepo Molefe (Saturday from 1pm to 3.30pm).
  • Underground Booksellers Tour hosted by Griffin Shea, the owner of independent bookshop Bridge Books (Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm).

These workshops and tours cost R40 each. As capacity is limited for all of these events, pre-booking is essential.

This year sees the inclusion of a R20 #BUYABOOK option on all ticket purchases. In a country where six in 10 people are still living in "book-scarce" households, this is an easy way for book lovers to play a role in the South African Book Fair’s overall mission to locate books and reading in the lives of as many South Africans as possible.

Article provided by the South African Book Fair

RELATED ARTICLES

Constitution Hill to reverberate with controversial topics at 2019 South African Book Fair

The programme is filled with rich content for all ages and interests - get your tickets ASAP!
Books
3 days ago

'I decided to give my stories a bigger meaning than just LOLs and likes' – Melusi Tshabalala on writing Melusi’s Everyday Zulu

'I decided to give my stories a bigger meaning than just LOLs and likes' – Melusi Tshabalala on writing Melusi’s Everyday Zulu
Books
6 months ago

Celebrate Freedom Day with these local reads recommended by SA authors

From novels to non-fiction - 18 South African scribes respond to which local book published between 1948 and 2019 has made the most significant ...
Books
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlists announced News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. 'Could Rupert have done more to expedite the end of apartheid?' Non-Fiction
  4. Booker Prize 2019 longlist announced News
  5. Now I've got 'em licked News

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X