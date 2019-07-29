2019 South African Book Fair tickets now on sale
Tickets for the South African Book Fair are now on sale at Webtickets. They are priced to ensure that the country’s national book fair is accessible to South Africans from all walks of life.
Taking place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg from September 6 to 8, this year’s event is open to the public on September 7 and 8.
Ticket prices:
- General admission - R10
- Single Day Pass - R100
- Two-day Weekend Pass - R150
- Programme Sessions - R40
- Daily admission for children under 16 is free (not including programme sessions).
All programme sessions must be pre-booked, including with day or weekend passes.
Discounts:
- Smart Shopper - 10%
- Book Clubs - 20%. To take advantage of this 20% discount, book club members will need to purchase 10 or more tickets for their book club or group.
Highlights:
- Write Your Story workshop, facilitated by well-known writer and publisher Melinda Ferguson (Saturday at 10am).
- Melusi’s Everyday Zulu, a short Zulu crash course hosted by social media star Melusi Tshabalala (Sunday at 10am).
- Constitution Hill Tour with Poetry hosted by Dr Gcina Mhlope and Tshepo Molefe (Saturday from 1pm to 3.30pm).
- Underground Booksellers Tour hosted by Griffin Shea, the owner of independent bookshop Bridge Books (Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm).
These workshops and tours cost R40 each. As capacity is limited for all of these events, pre-booking is essential.
This year sees the inclusion of a R20 #BUYABOOK option on all ticket purchases. In a country where six in 10 people are still living in "book-scarce" households, this is an easy way for book lovers to play a role in the South African Book Fair’s overall mission to locate books and reading in the lives of as many South Africans as possible.
Article provided by the South African Book Fair