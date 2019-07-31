Harry Kalmer memorial service to be held on August 16
Join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable wordsmith with a twinkle in his eye at the Killarney Country Club on Friday, August 16
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 16 for Barry Ronge Fiction Prize winner Harry Kalmer, who died on Friday, July 26 2019.
Kalmer won the prize in 2018 for his novel A Thousand Tales of Johannesburg.
The venue is the Gazebo Room of the Killarney Country Club and proceedings will start at 2pm.
- A Thousand Tales of Johannesburg is published by Penguin Random House