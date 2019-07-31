News

Harry Kalmer memorial service to be held on August 16

Join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable wordsmith with a twinkle in his eye at the Killarney Country Club on Friday, August 16

31 July 2019 - 15:32 By Hans Pienaar
The late author's homage to Johannesburg garnered unanimous praise, receiving the 2018 Barry Ronge Fiction Prize.
Image: Joanne Olivier

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 16 for Barry Ronge Fiction Prize winner Harry Kalmer, who died on Friday, July 26 2019.

Kalmer won the prize in 2018 for his novel A Thousand Tales of Johannesburg.

The venue is the Gazebo Room of the Killarney Country Club and proceedings will start at 2pm.

