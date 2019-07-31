Win a copy of Dominique Valente's spellbinding 'Willow Moss and the Lost Day'

Step into Starfell, a world crackling with warmth, wit and magic, perfect for readers aged 8–12...

Dominique Valente's Starfell is the most spellbinding new children's fantasy series of 2019 with beautiful black-and-white inside illustrations by Sarah Warburton.

Willow Moss, the youngest and least powerful sister in a family of witches, has a magical ability for finding lost things – like keys, or socks, or wooden teeth. Useful, but not exactly exciting...

Then the most powerful witch in the world of Starfell turns up at Willow's door and asks for her help.

A whole day – last Tuesday to be precise – has gone missing. Completely.

And, without it, the whole universe could unravel.

Now Willow holds the fate of Starfell in her rather unremarkable hands ... Can she save the day – by finding the lost one?