Win a copy of Dominique Valente's spellbinding 'Willow Moss and the Lost Day'

Three budding bibliophiles stand a chance to win a mahala copy of the magical world of Willow Moss

31 July 2019 - 11:44
Dominique Valente's 'Starfell'-series is perfect for fans of Cressida Cowell and 'Nevermoor'.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Step into Starfell, a world crackling with warmth, wit and magic, perfect for readers aged 8–12...

Dominique Valente's Starfell is the most spellbinding new children's fantasy series of 2019 with beautiful black-and-white inside illustrations by Sarah Warburton. 

Willow Moss, the youngest and least powerful sister in a family of witches, has a magical ability for finding lost things – like keys, or socks, or wooden teeth. Useful, but not exactly exciting...

Then the most powerful witch in the world of Starfell turns up at Willow's door and asks for her help.

A whole day – last Tuesday to be precise – has gone missing. Completely.

And, without it, the whole universe could unravel.

Now Willow holds the fate of Starfell in her rather unremarkable hands ... Can she save the day – by finding the lost one?

Willow Moss: the unlikely witch

"I don't know what it is about less than perfect characters, but they have enormous appeal to me."
3 days ago

Jonathan Ball Publishers are giving away three copies of Willow Moss and the Lost Day. Stand a chance to win a copy by answering the following question: Which missing day of the week does Willow have to find? E-mail your answer to Mila de Villiers (mila@book.co.za) by Wednesday, August 7.

Books
Books
Books
