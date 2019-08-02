Stellar SA Book Fair programme set to ignite Constitution Hill in September

A stellar literary programme is set to ignite Johannesburg’s Constitution Hill with lively, relevant and riveting topical discussions at this year’s SA Book Fair, taking place from September 6-8 2019.

The just-released programme reflects the fair’s position as the country’s most inclusive and diverse literary event, and features close to 100 authors across nearly 40 panel discussions and sessions. Alongside this is a dedicated - and jam-packed - schools programme (on September 6) as well as a vibrant marketplace showcasing all aspects of the book industry.

This year sees the addition of an Illustrator’s Exhibition within the Oval Atrium in the Women’s Jail featuring the work of five book illustrators while the fair’s signature Poetry Café and African Philosophy Café will host compelling and topical performances and discussions.

Families also have lots to choose from including performances and storytelling for little ones in the Magic Tent and a children’s programme running in the Special Events Space.