Alan Paton Award 2019: a taste of the shortlisted titles

Published in the Sunday Times: 04/08/2019

These Bones Will Rise Again

Panashe Chigumadzi (Jacana Media)

Panashe Chigumadzi was born in Zimbabwe and raised in SA. She is the founding editor of Vanguard magazine and her novel Sweet Medicine won the K Sello Duiker Literary Award in 2016.

What were your biggest challenges in writing the book?

One of the biggest challenges was my own training and understanding about what history is and isn't. In my search for a "History Proper", I was often looking for a singular, (recorded) master narrative. When the truth is that there can never be, and should never be, one Master's History that is forever frozen and fixed in time.

In time I had to learn that "History is like water - it lives between us, and comes to us in waves. At times, still and unobtrusive and at other times turbulent and threatening. Even at its most innocuous, water poses hidden dangers, enclosing contested histories, and so we are always living in the tension between water's tranquility and its tumult.

When we walk along the water's edge, it's easy to take for granted the complex process of how that water reached our feet; to overlook what is washed away, what alters and what holds in the sands of time. It is an openness to history as a series of waves, always moving, always in a state of flux, always a site of discovery in the past, present and future, and not as stable, foreclosed, frozen in the past that is most troubling to nationalist agendas because it is too difficult to control."