Turn the page, raise the grade

We live in a country where 60% of households don’t have a single book. In a bid to change this, Global Citizen and Nal’ibali, a local reading-for-enjoyment campaign, have partnered in a global online literacy campaign to promote a culture of reading in South African homes.

Global Citizen is an international online community of people who wish to learn about, and action, the world’s greatest challenges. This year, there is a national focus on raising the quality of education among the country’s poorest youth. Global Citizen Africa recently launched its education campaign, #RaiseTheGrade, to apply pressure on government and corporate South Africa to act and help improve education for the country’s most vulnerable young people.

To learn effectively, children need to be able to read confidently. Recent studies show that only one in five South African children understand what they are reading. Reading for enjoyment is key to reading competently, and this is why GC Africa approached Nal’ibali to team up with the organisation on its #TurnThePage campaign, to promote a culture of reading among the youth. The campaign will combine digital and offline activities that will celebrate literacy and showcase meaningful reading programmes for South African children. It runs until September 7.