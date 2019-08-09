Women's Day: here's what our female authors have to say

2. On thinking hard about this, I came to the conclusion that it's not just the books (or the love stories in each) I was so drawn to but the authors too. Each of them allowed their own histories to push through the fiction and the results are exceptionally vivid pictures of the land and its people.

Shades by Marguerite Poland - Prescribed in schools for years, this exquisitely-written book grabbed me and still hasn't let go. She delicately holds place and people, love and grief, past and present and one is left wondering how she managed, in little ink words on paper, to make one really, literally 'feel' this complicated country.

Story of an African Farm by Olive Schreiner - It still boggles my mind that she wrote this in the 1880s, in a time when women had to write under male pseudonyms to be published at all. Ironic, and more than a little amusing that her non de plume, 'Ralph Iron', happened to be on the forefront of feminist thinking and wrote a story so brimming with the controversial ideas of free thought and gender equality that it became an immediate success. Read this, not just because it's a classic, but because she was an extraordinary woman whose thinking and advocacy for the marginalised was way before her time.

Maru by Bessie Head - Even though her books were all written and set in Botswana, I'm claiming Bessie Head as South African because she was raised in KZN and worked as a teacher and journalist before leaving for Botswana when she was twenty-eight. She managed the feat of capturing the pain of separation, loss, love and cruelty in only 127 pages. It is short, sharp and oh so disturbing. Bessie Head wrote from her own personal tragedy; she harnessed her experience of apartheid South Africa and when she saw the same pain played out in other countries and other cultures, her novels were birthed.