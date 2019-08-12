News

Book Club: four binge-able reads for your book club this month

12 August 2019 - 10:03 By Sunday Times Books

Published in the Sunday Times: 11/08/2019

Lesley Pearse made legions of new fans when she visited SA two years ago. They'll be pleased her new novel You'll Never See Me Again (PRH) has arrived, a story about the aftermath of WW1 that goes straight to the heart as always.

A wealthy American woman asks to be buried in the remote Irish countryside in Santa Montefiore's The Secret Hours (Simon & Schuster), tearing open a deeply hidden family history.

People are talking about As If Born To You by Susan Newham-Blake (Penguin), which deals with the complex relationship between a psychologist and her 13-year-old patient, a black girl adopted by a white mother.

Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman (Faber & Faber) is set in '60s Baltimore and centres on a middle-aged housewife determined to become a reporter. The murder of a forgotten young woman may just be her pass to the news desk.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fiction Friday: read an extract from 'As if Born to You'

"I cut myself every time anything hurts."
Books
1 month ago

'But Deliver Us from Evil' is a powerful novel of two feisty, rebellious women

Lauri Kubuitsile's novel is set in 19th century Bostwana, a violent world where friendships and alliances are fluid and belief systems are used and ...
Books
1 week ago

A joyous and unusual life

From teenager to nonagenarian, Elizabeth Gilbert's protagonist lives a life that is rich and memorable, writes Michele Magwood
Books
2 months ago

Passion, humanity and courage - plus a snake tattoo

Louisa Treger on Lady Virginia Courtauld, the woman in her novel 'The Dragon Lady'
Books
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Women's Day: here's what our female authors have to say News
  3. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  4. Launch: 'After Dawn' by Mcebisi Jonas (August 13) Events
  5. 'Could Rupert have done more to expedite the end of apartheid?' Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X