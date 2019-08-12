Book Club: four binge-able reads for your book club this month

Published in the Sunday Times: 11/08/2019

Lesley Pearse made legions of new fans when she visited SA two years ago. They'll be pleased her new novel You'll Never See Me Again (PRH) has arrived, a story about the aftermath of WW1 that goes straight to the heart as always.

A wealthy American woman asks to be buried in the remote Irish countryside in Santa Montefiore's The Secret Hours (Simon & Schuster), tearing open a deeply hidden family history.

People are talking about As If Born To You by Susan Newham-Blake (Penguin), which deals with the complex relationship between a psychologist and her 13-year-old patient, a black girl adopted by a white mother.

Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman (Faber & Faber) is set in '60s Baltimore and centres on a middle-aged housewife determined to become a reporter. The murder of a forgotten young woman may just be her pass to the news desk.