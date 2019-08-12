From sex to slam poetry: Women write #OURSTORIES at SA Book Fair

D’BI.YOUNG ANITAFRIKA

Jamaican-born and raised d’bi. young anitafrika is a queer black feminist artist.

Canadian Poet of Honour, YWCA Woman of Distinction in the Arts and three-time Dora Award-winning playwright-performer, she is internationally celebrated for her work as a dub poet, monodramatist, director and educator.

She is the founding artistic director emeritus of the Watah Theatre, where she taught emerging and established BIQTPOC artists in Canada (2008-2018), and the founding creative director of the Anitafrika Retreat Centre, where she teaches artists globally.

Addressing issues of gender, sexuality, race, class and the human experience through her radical interdisciplinary arts practices, d’bi.young has written, performed and published four collections of poetry, nine plays and seven dub poetry albums. She is currently engaged in postgraduate studies at Goldsmiths, University of London, researching Black Performance and the Anitafrika Method, a new decolonial arts praxis. d’bi.young’s latest projects include her newly published dubbin poetry: the collected poems of d’bi.young anitafrika, concrete jungle, a new monodrama exploring entangled identities, and dubbin theatre: the collected plays of d’bi.young anitafrika (2020).

NDILEKA MANDELA

Ndileka Mandela obtained a diploma in general nursing, followed by a diploma in midwifery, in the former Transkei. She then worked in ICU at St Aidan’s Hospital in Durban for six years. While employed there, she trained and qualified as a renal ICU nurse at Durban's King Edward VII.

She left nursing to work as a pharmaceutical representative for Sandoz and Scherag. After leaving the pharmaceutical industry, she worked in a pathology laboratory and later as a community nurse at Prime Cure Clinic. This was followed by two years as business development manager at Sizwe Medical Aid. In 2007 she was appointed project co-coordinator for an RDP housing project, until its completion in 2010.

In 2011, after her grandfather, Nelson Mandela, was discharged from hospital, she dedicated herself to spending time by his side. Thanks to her experience in medicine, she became the interface between the medical team and the Mandela family. In July 2012, after her grandfather’s birthday, she visited Clarkebury High School in the Eastern Cape, where her grandfather had been educated. She found the school in a state of disrepair and decided to adopt it as her project. The seed for Thembekile Mandela Foundation was born there, but due to her grandfather’s illness, the registration of the foundation was delayed until February 2014. She is the founder and CEO of the foundation.

SARAH LADIPO MANYIKA

Sarah is a writer, academic and overall lover of stories. She was raised in Nigeria and has lived in Kenya, France, Zimbabwe and England. Her bestselling debut novel, In Dependence, was required reading in a number of high schools and universities around the world, while her second novel, Like A Mule Bringing Ice Cream To The Sun, was shortlisted for the UK’s Goldsmith Prize and the California Book Award.

Her non-fiction includes personal essays and intimate profiles of people she meets, from Mrs Harris to Toni Morrison and Michelle Obama. Sarah was founding books editor of Ozy Books and a long-time lecturer at San Francisco State University. She currently serves as the board director for the women’s writers' residency, Hedgebrook.