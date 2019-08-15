Books on the menu

Ben Cousins

The Land of Our Ancestors (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Dr Botlhale Tema relates the history of her family and their struggle for co-ownership of Pilanesberg National Park, their ancestral home. She is joined by Prof Ben Cousins, who has written extensively on land policy and how it can alleviate poverty.

Bettina Wyngaard

Gangster State | Facilitator (Saturday 4pm to 5pm)



Journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh reveals how he uncovered the wheeling and dealing of Ace Magashule, and ended up writing the political exposé of the year. He is joined by Johann van Loggerenberg, whose hot-off-the-press Tobacco Wars kicks at yet another hornet’s nest.

Kaptein, Kaptein (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)



Lawyer and thriller writer Bettina Wyngaard and Taalgenoot editor and debut author Johan Jack Smith (Zola) share with us their detectives' deepest thoughts.

Bongani Ngqulunga

African Philosophy Café (Saturday 2.30pm to 5pm)

Prof Adekeye Adebajo convenes some of the greatest intellectual minds of the region, including Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, to pay tribute to the icons of our age, as featured in his carefully curated selection of essays, The Pan African Pantheon.