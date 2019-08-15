News

Books on the menu

SA Book Fair 2019 dishes up a smorgasbord of scribes

15 August 2019 - 10:45 By South African Book Fair

Mzansi literati! The 2019 South African Book Fair (SABF) is taking place at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, from Friday September 6 to Sunday September 8.

This year's programme features children's book authors, illustrators, dub poets, science writers, academics, activists, feminists and multi-linguists. From budding bibliophiles to seasoned readers, the SABF caters for all genres and generations.

Peruse the following list of authors due to appear at this year's fair and get your tickets here.

Adam Habib

Rebels, Rage and Revolution (Sunday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Wandile Ngcaweni and Sarah Mokwebo, the editors of a collection of essays by the students behind the Fees Must Fall movement, debate its meaning with former chancellor of Wits University Adam Habib and Oxford scholar Rekgotsofetse Chikane, who have both published books on the subject. 

Adekeye Adebajo

African Philosophy CaféFacilitator (Saturday 2.30pm to 5pm)

Prof Adekeye Adebajo convenes some of the greatest intellectual minds of the region to pay tribute to the icons of our age, as featured in his carefully curated selection of essays, The Pan African Pantheon.

Azeeza Rangulwana

Dismantling the Patriarchy | Facilitator (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Feminist writers Kelly-Eve Koopman (creator of Coloured Mentality), Keletso Mopai and Makanaka Mavengere-Munsaka get under the skin with their true and fictional challenges to tradition and stereotypes. They are hosted by feisty feminist book club Confembulate.

Ben Cousins

The Land of Our Ancestors (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Dr Botlhale Tema relates the history of her family and their struggle for co-ownership of Pilanesberg National Park, their ancestral home. She is joined by Prof Ben Cousins, who has written extensively on land policy and how it can alleviate poverty.

Bettina Wyngaard

Gangster State | Facilitator (Saturday 4pm to 5pm)

Journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh reveals how he uncovered the wheeling and dealing of Ace Magashule, and ended up writing the political exposé of the year. He is joined by Johann van Loggerenberg, whose hot-off-the-press Tobacco Wars kicks at yet another hornet’s nest.

Kaptein, Kaptein (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Lawyer and thriller writer Bettina Wyngaard and Taalgenoot editor and debut author Johan Jack Smith (Zola) share with us their detectives' deepest thoughts.

Bongani Ngqulunga

African Philosophy Café (Saturday 2.30pm to 5pm)

Prof Adekeye Adebajo convenes some of the greatest intellectual minds of the region, including Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, to pay tribute to the icons of our age, as featured in his carefully curated selection of essays, The Pan African Pantheon.

Carsten Rasch

Genre from Below (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Tell-all tales of rock, writing and kwaito, told by those who lived it. Rocker Carsten Rasch, writer and musician Steven Sidley and kwaito experts Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu discuss the inner workings of cultural revolutions.

Charles Abrahams 

Lawfare - The Fight for Justice in SA, Then and Now (Sunday 10am to 11am)

Class-action human rights lawyer Charles Abrahams and international legal expert Michelle le Roux, the co-author of Lawfare: Judging Politics in South Africa, discuss how courtrooms sit at the forefront of the fight for justice. They are joined by retired bishop and revered activist Peter Storey.

Clyde Beech

Ready, Steady, DRAW (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm & Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome and comic book illustrators Nathi Ngubane, Loyiso Mkize and Clyde Beech demonstrate their skills in a live drawing session.

Illustrator's Exhibition (Saturday 10am to 3.30pm & Sunday 10am to 3.30pm)

Children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome and comic book illustrators Loyiso Mkize, Clyde Beech and Nathi Ngubane display their works of visual storytelling.

Bothlhale Tema

The Land of Our Ancestors (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Dr Botlhale Tema relates the history of her family and their struggle for co-ownership of Pilanesberg National Park, their ancestral home. She is joined by Prof Ben Cousins, who has written extensively on land policy and how it can alleviate poverty.

Cobi Labuscagne

Find Your SA Art Heroes (Friday 10am to 10.45am & Saturday 10am to 11am)

Renowned art expert Dr Cobi Labuscagne and designer Lauren Mulligan take youngsters on a journey of discovery through the world of contemporary SA art and artists, featuring the works of Mary Sibande, Zander Blom, Banele Khoza, Billie Zangewa and many more.

d'bi.young anitafrika

Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café (Saturday 6pm to 7pm)

A performance poetry evening hosted by dynamic spoken word ambassadors Hear My Voice. Southern African stars Vangi Ganthso, Lee Mokobe and Sabelo Soko team up with international guests D'Bi Young (Jamaica) and Upile Chisala (Malawi) for an unforgettable experience.

Launch of dubbin poetry (Sunday 4pm to 6pm)

Mesmerising Jamaican-Canadian poet D'bi Young launches her new collection of poetry at the fair. Join us in the celebrations. Light refreshments will be served.

Elizabeth Asbrink

When Now Begins (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Highly acclaimed Swedish writer and journalist Elisabeth Asbrink visits SA courtesy of the Swedish Embassy. Her historical tome 1947: When Now Begins examines the complicated and interesting ways the events of that year affected the world as we know it today.

Esinako Ndabeni

Genre From Below (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Tell-all tales of rock, writing & kwaito, told by those who lived it. Rocker Carsten Rasch, writer and musician Steven Sidley and kwaito experts Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu on the inner workings of cultural revolutions.

Eva Mazza

Sex, Lies & The Bare Naked Truth (Sunday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Join the queens of sultry and salacious, Eva Mazza, Dudu Busani Dube and Jackie Phamotse, for a hot discussion of their erotic writing. Get under the covers with the authors of Sex, Lies & Stellenbosch (Mazza), Hlomu The Wife (Busani Dube) and Bare: The Blesser’s Game (Phamotse), and hear what they are up to next.

From sex to slam poetry: Women write #OURSTORIES at SA Book Fair

The 2019 SABF line-up includes women writers from South Africa and the continent, as well as acclaimed international authors.
Books
2 days ago

Fred Khumalo

Love Without Borders (Sunday 10am to 11 am)

SA literary giant Fred Khumalo, international star Sarah Ladipo Manyika and debut author Remy Ngamije transcend geography (and all that it symbolises) in their contemporary masterpieces of human connection.

Writing To Fulfil A Quest (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Critically acclaimed SA writers Jonny Steinberg, Masande Ntshanga and Fred Khumalo delve into the psychology and structure of their novels. Is good literature ultimately just a question to ourselves?

Gabi Lowe

Life Reclaimed (Saturday 10am to 11am)

Three women share their inspirational stories of survival, catharsis and transcendence. Letshego Zulu is the widow of racing driver Gugu Zulu, who lost his life scaling Mount Kilimanjaro. Gabi Lowe is the author of Get Me To 21, which recounts her daughter Jenna's dream to live to the age of 21. Ndileka Mandela is the eldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, a role that came with a lifetime of challenges and expectations. She writes about her burning determination to be more than just a name.

Gcina Mhlophe

Stories Of Africa (Friday 11.15am to 12pm & Saturday 11:30am to 12.30pm)

A multi-lingual storytelling by activist and poet Gcina Mhlophe. Her traditional tales of Africa deepen our understanding of history and encourage children to read. A treat for all ages.

Multilingualism In SA (Saturday 10am to 11am)

Language activists and educational pioneers Gcina Mhlophe, Xolisa Guzula and Zanele Ndlovu explore multilingualism as an answer to Mzansi's literacy deficit.

Helen Lunn

Dance of the Dung Beetles (Saturday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Scientist Marcus Byrne and writer Helen Lunn bring to life the mysterious lives of dung beetles through 3,000 years of history and mythology. Don't miss this show, which was sold-out at other festivals!

Jackie Phamotse

Sex, Lies & The Bare Naked Truth (Sunday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Join the queens of sultry and salacious - Eva Mazza, Dudu Busani Dube and Jackie Phamotse - for a hot discussion of their erotic writing. Get under the covers with the authors of Sex, Lies & Stellenbosch (Mazza), Hlomu The Wife (Busani Dube) and Bare: The Blesser's Game (Phamotse) and hear what they are up to next.

Jennifer Platt

In Dependence | Facilitator (Saturday 4pm to 5pm)

Nigerian-British author and literature professor at San Francisco University, Sarah Ladipo Manyika, best known for her novel Like a Mule Bringing Ice Cream to the Sun, visits SA for the re-release of her iconic work In Dependence. Joining her is our own fiction queen, Sue Nyathi, to compare notes on the intricacies of story. 

Jeremy Daniel

Five Lessons From Champions (Friday 10am to 10.45am)

A motivational talk for teens by Jeremy Daniel, the author of the Road to Glory series, drawing from the lives of South African sport heroes such as Siya Kolisi, Hashim Amla and Caster Semenya.

Vuvuzela Dawn (Saturday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Writers Luke Alfred, Jeremy Daniel and Lorato Trok talk to former eNCA and KayaFM sports anchor Jeff Moloi about the unifying power of sport and how it shaped our nation.

Jessica Powers

This Thing Called The Future (Friday 12.30pm to 1.15pm)

American writer and the founder of Catalyst Press, Jessica Powers, visits SA for the launch of the sequel to this award-winning tale of love and survival.

Johan Jack Smith

Kaptein, Kaptein (Sunday: 1pm to 2pm)

Regsgeleerde en spanningsverhaal skrywer Bettina Wyngaard en Taalgenoot redakteur en debuut skrywer Johan Jack Smith (Zola) deel met ons hul speurders se diepste gedagtes.

Jo-Ansie van Wyk

SA-Nigeria Relations – A Rollercoaster Ride (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought, Dr Oluwaseun Tella, and professor of international politics at Unisa, Jo-Ansie van Wyk, take an indepth look at the cultural and economic significance of Africa’s superpowers and their relationship through the years.

Jonny Steinberg

Writing To Fulfil A Quest (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Critically acclaimed SA writers Jonny Steinberg, Masande Ntshanga and Fred Khumalo delve into the psychology and structure of their novels. Is good literature ultimately just a question to ourselves?

Karabo Kgoleng

Life Reclaimed | Facilitator (Saturday 10am to 11am)

Three women share their inspirational stories of survival, catharsis and transcendence. Letshego Zulu is the widow of racing driver Gugu Zulu, who lost his life scaling Mount Kilimanjaro. Gabi Lowe is the author of Get Me To 21, which recounts her daughter Jenna's dream to live to the age of 21. Ndileka Mandela is the eldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, a role that came with a lifetime of challenges and expectations. She writes about her burning determination to be more than merely one's name.

Love Without Borders | Facilitator (Sunday 10am to 11am)

SA literary giant Fred Khumalo, international star Sarah Ladipo Manyika and debut author Remy Ngamije transcend geography (and all that it symbolises) in their contemporary masterpieces of human connection.

Koletso Mopai

Dismantling The Patriarchy (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Feminist writers Kelly-Eve Koopman (creator of Coloured Mentality), Keletso Mopai and Makanaka Mavengere-Munsaka get under the skin with their true and fictional challenges to tradition and stereotypes. They are hosted by feisty feminist book club Confembulate.

Kelly-Eve Koopman

Dismantling The Patriarchy (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Feminist writers Kelly-Eve Koopman (creator of Coloured Mentality), Keletso Mopai and Makanaka Mavengere-Munsaka get under the skin with their true and fictional challenges to tradition and stereotypes. They are hosted by feisty feminist book club Confembulate.

Lauren Mulligan

Find Your SA Art Heroes (Friday 10am to 10.45am & Saturday 10am to 11am)

Renowned art expert Dr Cobi Labuscagne and designer Lauren Mulligan take youngsters on a journey of discovery through the world of contemporary SA art and artists, featuring the works of Mary Sibande, Zander Blom, Banele Khoza, Billie Zangewa and many more.

Lee Mokobe

Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café (Saturday 6pm to 7pm)

A performance poetry evening hosted by dynamic spoken word ambassadors Hear My Voice. Southern African stars Vangi Ganthso, Lee Mokobe and Sabelo Soko team up with international guests D'Bi Young (Jamaica) and Upile Chisala (Malawi) for an unforgettable experience.

Lerato Mogoatlhe

Vagabond - Travels in Mzansi & Beyond (Saturday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

The ever-hilarious Sihle Khumalo, author of Rainbow Nation My Zulu Arse, and journalist and continental drifter Lerato Mogoatlhe (who has been called SA's answer to Elizabeth Gilbert) break new boundaries in African travel writing with their honest and insightful accounts of exploring our country and continent.

Lesego Tlhabi

My Dad Has a Helicopter (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

A satirical look at the Rainbow Nation through the eyes of travel writer Sihle Khumalo and comedian Lesego Tlhabi (better known as Coconut Kelz).

Letshego Zulu

Life Reclaimed (Saturday 10am to 11am)

Three women share their inspirational stories of survival, catharsis and transcendence. Letshego Zulu is the widow of racing driver Gugu Zulu, who lost his life scaling Mount Kilimanjaro. Gabi Lowe is the author of Get Me To 21, which recounts her daughter Jenna's dream to live to the age of 21. Ndileka Mandela is the eldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, a role that came with a lifetime of challenges and expectations. She writes about her burning determination to be more than just a name.

Lorato Trok

Repatriation of Letters (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Publisher and writer Phehello Mofokeng, PUKU editor and translator Lorato Trok and novelist Tuelo Gabonewe in conversation with leading academic and translator Sabata-Mpho Mokae about their love of the Setswana language and the project to rehome its stories.

Vuvuzela Dawn (Saturday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Writers Luke Alfred, Jeremy Daniel and Lorato Trok talk to former eNCA and KayaFM sports anchor Jeff Moloi about the unifying power of sport and how it shaped our nation.

Lorraine Sithole 

Black Tax And Its Discontents | Facilitator (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

The ubiquitous Niq Mhlongo, superstar writer Dudu Busani Dube and publisher-at-large Phehello Mofokeng look at how history keeps a whole generation in debt.

Loyiso Mkize

Ready, Steady, DRAW (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm & Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome, and comic book illustrators Nathi Ngubane, Loyiso Mkize and Clyde Beech demonstrate their skills in a live drawing session.

Illustrator's Exhibition (Saturday 10am to 3.30pm & Sunday 10am to 3.30pm)

Children’s book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome and comic book illustrators Loyiso Mkize, Clyde Beech and Nathi Ngubane display their works of visual storytelling.

Marcus Byrne

Dance of the Dung Beetles (Saturday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Scientist Marcus Byrne and writer Helen Lunn bring to life the mysterious lives of dung beetles through 3,000 years of history and mythology. Don't miss this show, which was sold-out at other festivals!

Masande Ntshanga

Writing To Fulfil A Quest (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Critically-acclaimed SA writers Jonny Steinberg, Masande Ntshanga and Fred Khumalo delve into the psychology and the structure of their novels. Is good literature ultimately just a question to ourselves?

Makanaka Mavengere-Munsaka

Dismantling The Patriarchy (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Feminist writers Kelly-Eve Koopman (creator of Coloured Mentality), Keletso Mopai and Makanaka Mavengere-Munsaka get under the skin with their true and fictional challenges to tradition and stereotypes. They are hosted by feisty feminist book club Confembulate.

Maureen Isaacson 

African Philosophy Café (Saturday 2.30pm to 5pm)

Prof Adekeye Adebajo convenes some of the greatest intellectual minds of the region to pay tribute to the icons of our age, as featured in his carefully curated selection of essays, The Pan African Pantheon.

Melinda Ferguson 

Write Your Story | Facilitator (Saturday 10am to 12.30pm)

Want to write your memoir? Look no further than Melinda Ferguson's popular half-day writers' workshop to finally get you going.

Sex, Lies & The Bare Naked Truth | Facilitator (Sunday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Join the queens of sultry and salacious, Eva Mazza, Dudu Busani Dube and Jackie Phamotse, for a hot discussion of their erotic writing. Get under the covers with the authors of Sex, Lies & Stellenbosch (Mazza), Hlomu The Wife (Busani Dube) and Bare: The Blesser’' Game (Phamotse), and hear what they are up to next.

Michele Magwood 

Dance Of The Dung Beetles | Facilitator (Saturday: 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Scientist Marcus Byrne and writer Helen Lunn bring to life the mysterious lives of dung beetles through 3,000 years of history and mythology. Don't miss this show, which was sold-out at other festivals!

Michelle Constant

Genre From Below | Facilitator (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Tell-all tales of rock, writing & kwaito, told by those who lived it. Rocker Carsten Rasch, writer and musician Steven Sidley and kwaito experts Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu on the inner workings of cultural revolutions.

Michelle le Roux

Lawfare - The Fight For Justice In SA, Then And Now (Sunday 10am to 11am)

Class-action human rights lawyer Charles Abrahams and international legal expert Michelle le Roux, the co-author of Lawfare: Judging Politics in South Africa, discuss how courtrooms sit at the forefront of the fight for justice. They are joined by retired bishop and revered activist Peter Storey.

Mogau Kekana

Ready, Steady, DRAW (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm & Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Children’s book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome, and comic book illustrators Nathi Ngubane, Loyiso Mkize and Clyde Beech demonstrate their skills in a live drawing session.

Illustrator's Exhibition (Saturday 10am to 3.30pm & Sunday 10am to 3.30pm)

Children’s book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome and comic book illustrators Loyiso Mkize, Clyde Beech and Nathi Ngubane display their works of visual storytelling.

Yes Yanga! (Sunday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

The spirited and much-adored Refiloe Moahloli reads from her latest children's book, Yes Yanga! (illustrated by Kekana) in English, isiXhosa and isiZulu.

Mogau Seshoene

The Lazy Makoti's Birthday Bash (Sunday 10am to 11am)

Celebrate Mogau Seshoene's birthday with her at the SA Book Fair with a live cookery demonstration and tasty treats! Mothers-in-law welcome too.

Sabata-Mpho Mokae

Repatriation Of Letters (Saturday: 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Publisher and writer Phehello Mofokeng, PUKU editor and translator Lorato Trok and novelist Tuelo Gabonewe in conversation with leading academic and translator Sabata-Mpho Mokae about their love of the Setswana language and the project to rehome its stories.

Nathi Ngubane 

Ready, Steady, DRAW (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm & Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome, and comic book illustrators Nathi Ngubane, Loyiso Mkize and Clyde Beech demonstrate their skills in a live drawing session.

Illustrator's Exhibition (Saturday 10am to 3.30pm & Sunday 10am to 3.30pm)

Children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome and comic book illustrators Loyiso Mkize, Clyde Beech and Nathi Ngubane display their works of visual storytelling.

Ndileka Mandela 

Life Reclaimed (Saturday 10am to 11am)

Three women share their inspirational stories of survival, catharsis and transcendence. Letshego Zulu is the widow of racing driver Gugu Zulu, who lost his life scaling Mount Kilimanjaro. Gabi Lowe is the author of Get Me To 21, which recounts her daughter Jenna's dream to live to the age of 21. Ndileka Mandela is the eldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, a role that came with a lifetime of challenges and expectations. She writes about her burning determination to be more than just a name.

Niq Mhlongo 

Black Tax And Its Discontents (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

The ubiquitous Niq Mhlongo, superstar writer Dudu Busani Dube and publisher-at-large Phehello Mofokeng look at how history keeps a whole generation in debt.

Nthabiseng Jahrose Jaft

Poetry for Young Adults (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm)

Poetry stars Quaz Roodt and Nthabiseng Jahrose Jafta perform some of the gems from their oeuvre, and share their advice for young, aspiring poets. Presented by Hear My Voice.

Oluwaseun Tella

SA-Nigeria Relations – A Rollercoaster Ride (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought, Dr Oluwaseun Tella, and Professor of International Politics at Unisa Jo-Ansie van Wyk take an in-depth look at the cultural and economic significance of Africa's superpowers and their relationship through the years.

Peter Storey

Lawfare - The Fight for Justice In SA, Then And Now (Sunday 10am to 11am)

Class-action human rights lawyer Charles Abrahams and international legal expert Michelle le Roux, the co-author of Lawfare: Judging Politics in South Africa, discuss how courtrooms sit at the forefront of the fight for justice. They are joined by retired bishop and revered activist Peter Storey.

Faith & Freedom (Sunday: 1pm to 2pm)

Men of the cloth and ardent fighters for justice, the reverends Frank Chikane and Peter Storey recount their roles in the struggle for freedom during and after apartheid and discuss how religion can serve as a moral compass in times of political upheaval.

Phehello Mofokeng

Repatriation of Letters (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Publisher and writer Phehello Mofokeng, PUKU editor and translator Lorato Trok and novelist Tuelo Gabonewe in conversation with leading academic and translator Sabata-Mpho Mokae about their love of the Setswana language and the project to rehome its stories.

Black Tax And Its Discontents (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

The ubiquitous Niq Mhlongo, superstar writer Dudu Busani Dube and publisher-at-large Phehello Mofokeng look at how history keeps a whole generation in debt.

Phyllis Green

Kaptein, Kaptein | Facilitator (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Lawyer and thriller writer Bettina Wyngaard and Taalgenoot editor and debut author Johan Jack Smith (Zola) share with us their detectives' deepest thoughts.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Gangster State (Saturday 4pm to 5pm)

Journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh reveals how he uncovered the wheeling and dealing of Ace Magashule, and ended up writing the political exposé of the year. He is joined by Johann van Loggerenberg, whose hot-off-the-press Tobacco Wars kicks at yet another hornets' nest.

Quaz Roodt 

Poetry For Young Adults (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm)

Poetry stars Quaz Roodt and Nthabiseng Jahrose Jafta perform some of the gems from their oeuvre, and share their advice for aspiring young poets. Presented by Hear My Voice.

Refiloe Moahloli

Yes Yanga! (Satuday 4pm to 5pm & Sunday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

The spirited and much adored Refiloe Moahloli reads from her latest children's book, Yes Yanga! in English, isiXhosa and isiZulu.

The Gruffalo (Sunday: 10am to 11am)

The ageless tale by Julia Donaldson is now translated into indigenous languages. The Gruffalo himself visits the SA Book Fair for this multilingual reading, à la Ms Moahloli. 

Remy Ngamije

Love Without Borders (Sunday 10am to 11am)

SA literary giant Fred Khumalo, international star Sarah Ladipo Manyika and debut author Remy Ngamije transcend geography (and all that it symbolises) in their contemporary masterpieces of human connection.

Ronnie Kasrils

SA-Nigeria Relations – A Rollercoaster Ride | Facilitator (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

Senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought, Dr Oluwaseun Tella, and professor of international politics at Unisa, Jo-Ansie van Wyk, take an indepth look at the cultural and economic significance of Africa's superpowers and their relationship through the years.

Sabelo Soko 

Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café (Saturday 6pm to 7pm)

A performance poetry evening hosted by dynamic spoken word ambassadors Hear My Voice. Southern African stars Vangi Ganthso, Lee Mokobe and Sabelo Soko team up with international guests D’Bi Young (Jamaica) and Upile Chisala (Malawi) for an unforgettable experience.

Sello Mahapaletsa

Harmony High - Playing With Fire (Friday 11.15am to 12pm)

Limpopo author Sello Mahapeletsa inspires teens to read (and write!) with this reading from one of the books in the Harmony High series. He also shares his own journey to becoming a published author.

Sifiso Mzobe

Shadow Chasers (Friday 11.15am to 12pm)

A reading session with award-winning author Sifiso Mzobe, who translated the fantasy adventure Shadow Chasers series into isiZulu.

Sihle Khumalo

My Dad Has A Helicopter (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

A satirical look at the rainbow nation through the eyes of travel writer Sihle Khumalo and comedian Lesego Tlhabi (better known as Coconut Kelz).

Vagabond - Travels in Mzansi & Beyond (Saturday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

The ever-hilarious Sihle Khumalo, author of Rainbow Nation My Zulu Arse, and journalist and continental drifter Lerato Mogoatlhe (who has been called South Africa's answer to Elizabeth Gilbert) break new boundaries in African travel writing with their honest and insightful accounts of exploring our country and continent.

Sihle Mthembu

Genre From Below (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Tell-all tales of rock, writing and kwaito, told by those who lived it. Rocker Carsten Rasch, writer and musician Steven Sidley, and kwaito experts Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu on the inner workings of cultural revolutions.

Sithembile Mbete

Africa Reimagined | Facilitator (Saturday 4pm to 5pm)

A new generation of political scholars and activists discuss the reimagining of African identity, the myths of the rainbow nation and the truth about democracy. Panel: Rekgotsofetse Chikane, Hlumelo Biko, Gaongalelwe Tiro.

Faith & Freedom | Facilitator (Sunday 1pm to 2pm)

Men of the cloth and ardent fighters for justice, the reverends Frank Chikane and Peter Storey recount their roles in the struggle for freedom during and after apartheid and discuss how religion can serve as a moral compass in times of political upheaval.

Tebo and Lebo Ndala 

With Love From the Twins (Sunday 2.30pm to 3.30pm)

A lively cookery demonstration with passionate chefs, twins and best friends Tebo and Lebo Ndala. They will steal your heart with their scrumptious creations and warm personalities.

Tlaleng Mofokeng

Sex Talk With Dr T (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30am)

Medical doctor, activist and columnist Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng destigmatises sex and women's bodies with her frank approach to taboos.

Toby Newsome 

Ready, Steady, DRAW (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm)

Children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome, and comic book illustrators Nathi Ngubane, Loyiso Mkize and Clyde Beech demonstrate their skills in a live drawing session.

Gogo's List (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Illustrator Toby Newsome entertains the young ones with this acclaimed Ghanaian children's book.

Illustrator's Exhibition (Saturday & Sunday 10am to 3.30pm)

Children’s book illustrators Mogau Kekana and Toby Newsome and comic book illustrators Loyiso Mkize, Clyde Beech and Nathi Ngubane display their works of visual storytelling.

Tuelo Gabonewe

Repatriation Of Letters (Saturday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Publisher and writer Phehello Mofokeng, PUKU editor and translator Lorato Trok and novelist Tuelo Gabonewe in conversation with leading academic and translator Sabata-Mpho Mokae about their love of the Setswana language and the project to rehome its stories.

Upile Chisala

Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café (Saturday 6pm to 7pm)

A performance poetry evening hosted by dynamic spoken word ambassadors Hear My Voice. Southern African stars Vangi Ganthso, Lee Mokobe and Sabelo Soko team up with international guests D’Bi Young (Jamaica) and Upile Chisala (Malawi) for an unforgettable experience.

Vangile Gantsho

Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café (Saturday 6pm to 7pm)

A performance poetry evening hosted by dynamic spoken word ambassadors Hear My Voice. Southern African stars Vangi Ganthso, Lee Mokobe and Sabelo Soko team up with international guests D'Bi Young (Jamaica) and Upile Chisala (Malawi) for an unforgettable experience.

Victor Dlamini

The Land Of Our Ancestors | Facilitator (Saturday: 6pm to 7pm)

Dr Botlhale Tema relates the history of her family and their strive for co-ownership of Pilanesberg National Park, their ancestral home. She is joined by professor Ben Cousins, who has written extensively on land policy and how it can alleviate poverty.

Vovo Ndubela

Miracle Girl (Friday 12.30pm to 1.15pm)

Young author and survivor of a rare heart condition Sivosethu Ndubela shares her inspirational journey to recovery with fellow PE resident and Wild Coast radio host Jeff Moloi.

Wandile Ngcaweni

Rebels, Rage and Revolution (Sunday 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Wandile Ngcaweni and Sarah Mokwebo, the editors of a collection of essays by the students behind the Fees Must Fall movement, debate its meaning with the then-chancellor of Wits University, Adam Habib, and Oxford scholar Rekgotsofetse Chikane, who have both published books on the subject. 

Xolisa Guzula

Halala Winner! (Friday 1.45pm to 2pm)

An interactive reading by multilingual champion Xolisa Guzula from this comic story about a boy who is bullied at school but ends up a hero.

Multilingualism in South Africa (Saturday 10am to 11am)

Language activists and educational pioneers Gcina Mhlophe, Xolisa Guzula and Zanele Ndlovu explore multilingualism as an answer to Mzansi's literacy deficit.

Zanele Ndlovu

Umakhwenyana (Friday 12.30pm to 1.15pm)

Zulu storyteller Zanele Ndlovu brings ancient tales to life with the strings of her indigenous music instruments. A celebration of our heritage for children of all ages.

Multilingualism in South Africa (Saturday 10am to 11am)

Language activists and educational pioneers Gcina Mhlophe, Xolisa Guzula and Zanele Ndlovu explore multilingualism as an answer to Mzansi’s literacy deficit.

