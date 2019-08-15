Fun for the whole family at the South African Book Fair 2019

The 2019 South African Book Fair is jam-packed with activities that combine fun with a deeply enriching experience, making it the perfect day out for families.

Taking place from September 6 to 8 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, experts in learning and teaching materials will be on hand to share their insights with parents, guardians and children on what books to read for learning and fun.

Among the many family highlights is Stories of Africa, a multi-lingual storytelling by activist and poet Gcina Mhlophe, whose traditional tales of Africa deepen our understanding of history and encourage children to read.

Also not to be missed is the acclaimed Dance of the Dung Beetles, which sees scientist Marcus Byrne and writer Helen Lunn bring to life the mysterious lives of the creatures through 3,000 years of history and mythology.