2019 SA Book Fair caters for all generations and genres

Published in the Sunday Times: 25/08/2019

We Joburgers like to say there's not much to do on weekends besides staying at home braaiing, watching sport and visiting the many malls, and casinos dressed up like somewhere sometime in Italy. Not at all bad choices, but there's something to be said about stepping out of our isolated lives, leaving our bubbles and venturing out to the city.

Now is the chance to do something different and this year's South African Book Fair is the place to do that.

Not only is it taking place at the venerable Constitution Hill (which has plenty of on-site parking, by the way, so there's no excuse not to come), it is also concentrating on all things words for the whole family.

Taking place from September 6 to 8, the fair is one of SA's most inclusive and diverse literary events.

There are so many panel discussions to go to with 100 authors across 40 sessions. So choose wisely.

The line-up of writers includes Jonny Steinberg, whose new book One Day in Bethlehem has just been released, Fred Khumalo, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Michelle le Roux.