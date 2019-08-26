New talent joins established voices at SA Book Fair 2019

The influence of kwaito music on the youth of the 1990s, and its ripple effects on today’s youth, will be unpacked by Sihle Mthembu in a conversation with Carsten Rasch and Steven Sidley through a tell-all session.

In true African fashion, a celebration without sharing a plate is not a celebration, and the 2019 fair includes plenty of culinary excellence. Mogau Seshoene, of the beloved “Lazy Makoti”, will celebrate her birthday with the public in a live demonstration, while Lebo and Tebo Ndala will share their love of food through stories about their cooking. Lesego Semenya, affectionately known as @LesDaChef, will take us on a snob-free food journey through his debut cookbook, Dijo.

Pictures worth 1,000 words: Mogau Kekana makes his debut at the fair in a carefully curated segment just for illustrators, and a first of its kind in book fairs across South Africa. Showcasing their works alongside Kekana will be Toby Newsome and Nathi Ngubane. South Africa’s rock stars of the Khwezi series, Clyde Beech and Loyiso Mkize, will be featured in this installation.

#FeesMustFall is still the reality many students. Wandile Ngcaweni, Sarah Mokwebo and Rekgotsofetse Chikane, together with Adam Habib, will bring views from both students and administrators to the fore.

Law and order are the stability which all nations require. The fight for justice in South Africa, then and now, will be explored by Peter Storey, Charles Abrahams and Michelle le Roux, with Tembeka Ngcukaitobi leading the pack.

What is black tax? Join Niq Mhlongo and his fellow panellists as they unpack this phenomenon and its cultural spiritual and ancestral implications.

Our own voices that have taken the continent by storm and sharing pieces of their reality with the glare on patriarchy, gendering, dispossession and migritude, will be Eva Mazza, Jackie Phamotse, Keletso Mopai, Kelly–Eve Koopman, Makanaka Mavengere–Munsaka, Jolyn Phillips and Remy Ngamije.

A nation which doesn’t introspect is not a winning nation. Lesego Tlhabi, AKA Coconut Kels, will be sharing the stage with Sihle Khumalo, not only poking holes at this rainbow nation but highlighting the factors which still make South Africa “a good story to tell”.

Zanele Dlamini, Dudu Busani–Dube and Stacey Fru are familiar staples on the South African Book Fair platform. This time, they will be making their debut as facilitators at the specially curated schools’ programme, motivating and inspiring the learners to not only do their bes,t but be their best too. Alongside them will be Jessica Powers of This Thing Called The Future, Sello Mahapeletsa, Vovo Ndubele of Miracle Girl, Xolisa Guzula of Halala Winner and Sifiso Mzobe of the isiZulu translation of Shadow Chasers.