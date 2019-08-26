Take a leap, make a difference

Leopard's Leap Wines is delighted to announce the 2019 edition of its #Words4Wine campaign, as part of its sponsorship of the annual Cape Town-based Open Book Festival.

Those who love literature, who understand the importance of reading and who have books to share are invited to enjoy a glass of Leopard's Leap wine in exchange for a preloved (or even new!) book to fill the Leopard's Leap bookshelf at the festival. Too sentimental to give away your books? Purchase a voucher from The Book Lounge to exchange instead.

Join the Leopard's Leap team at the Fugard Theatre and the District Six Museum's Homecoming Centre between 5pm and 7pm from September 4 to 7 to socialise with fellow festivalgoers over a glass of Leopard's Leap, knowing that your book contribution will make a difference.

Books will be categorised and distributed to libraries and schools in need of reading material, as well as to the Open Box Library Project. These boxes are mini-libraries, allowing teachers and pupils access to the resource through the day, without requiring additional staff and administration. Boxes are placed in classrooms and are filled with books, games, materials for activities and other resources relevant to teachers and pupils.

“We are often discouraged by our country’s challenges, one of which is education. With this rather simple initiative — just sharing a preloved book — we hope to make a difference to those in need of good reading material. Join the Leopard's Leap Open Book Festival #Words4Wine campaign and let’s make a difference!” says Leopard's Leap CEO Hein Koegelenberg.