Get to grips with the state of our nation at the Open Book Festival

The programme for this year's Open Book Festival (September 4-8) features a series of conversations on the current state of the nation.

These conversations range from discussing how political parties ought to be funded (Political Party Funding) to exploring the tenuous link between law and justice (Dreams of Justice).

There will also be a number of authors discussing their recently published books: Mcebisi Jonas will be talking about his new book, After Dawn: Hope After State Capture, which explores both the crisis at the heart of the current system, and potential solutions to this crisis.

Johann Van Loggerenberg will be in conversation with Max Du Preez about Tobacco Wars, an exposé of a billion-dollar international industry rife with private spy networks, tax evasion, collusion and corruption.

Finally, James-Brent Styan and Paul Vecchiato launch their book, The Bosasa Billions, in the company of Erin Bates – a book that tells the story of how one company hijacked the state and cost taxpayers billions.

Get the inside scoop from investigative journalists Caryn Dolley, Foeta Krige and Pieter-Louis Myburgh discussing their experiences chasing the truth at Dirty Politics.

At A City in Crisis, Caryn Dolley, Axolile Notywala and Roegshanda Pascoe speak to Hennie van Vuuren about the impact of the SANDF presence on the Cape Flats. Also listen to Jonathan Ancer, Caryn Dolley and David Smuts speak to Hennie van Vuuren about communities ruled by fear at When Governance Fails.