Open Book Fest has it covered...

Open Book Festival has partnered with the African Centre for Cities (ACC) for the third consecutive year to bring festival-goers a number of city-focused panel discussions.

This year’s sessions are aligned to key areas of ACC’s research, namely transport, housing, urban food systems and socio-spatial integration in Cape Town. While the sessions draw on work by the centre,they bring together diverse voices from the public, private and civil society organisations for vigorous and rigorous debate about these issues that affect Capetonians and urban citizens more broadly.

Don't miss the conversation about food sustainability with Leonie Joubert, Zayaan Kahn, Mpho Tshukudu and Jane Battersby at Busting Food Myths.

Catch the conversation about inclusive mobility at Accessing the City, and about inclusivity and housing at Housing in the City.

Join Edgar Pieterse and Mandisa Dyantyi for the launch of The Integration Syndicate: Shifting Cape Town’s Socio-Spatial Debate, a book that is the culmination of a dialogical forum on the obstacles and solutions to socio-spatial integration in the Cape Town metropolitan region with leaders from a cross-section of institutions in the city.

Join panellists Amy Davison (Head of Climate Change, City of Cape Town), Anna Steynor (head of climate services at the Climate System Analysis Group, UCT), Sarah Wild (South Africa’s Guide to Surviving Climate Change) and Dianne Scott (Senior Researcher, ACC) for a discussion about possible futures in a world where climate change is an increasingly significant reality.