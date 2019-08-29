Storytelling and poetry powerful drawcards at 2019 South African Book Fair

In keeping with its vision to be South Africa’s most inclusive book fair, the South African Book Fair is jam-packed with compelling storytelling and poetry offerings for visitors from all walks of life, and of all ages.

As part of its plentiful events for younger readers, this year’s fair hosts Zulu storyteller Zanele Ndlovu who brings ancient tales to life with the strings of her indigenous music instruments. Titled Umakhwenyana, this celebration of our heritage for children of all ages has two performances in the Magic Tent on Saturday, September 7.

Another highlight is Refiloe Moahloli reading from her latest children's book, Yes Yanga! in English, isiXhosa and isiZulu on both Saturday (4pm) and Sunday (11.30am). Activist and poet, Gcina Mhlope’s Stories of Africa is also an unmissable multilingual storytelling session that deepens our understanding of history, and encourages children to read.