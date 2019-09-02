Illustrator’s Exhibition brings visual storytelling into heart of South African Book Fair
From Mogau Kekana to Toby Newsome - SABF 2019's Illustration Exhibition will showcase a diverse range of visual storytelling
The 2019 South African Book Fair features a must-see Illustrator’s Exhibition that brings visual storytelling into the heart of the country’s most inclusive and diverse book fair.
The Oval Atrium in the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill will become a gallery during the fair, featuring the work of children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana (illustrator of Refiloe Moahloli’s Yes, Yanga!) and Toby Newsome. The Illustration Exhibition will also showcase a range of engaging works by comic book illustrators Loyiso Mkhize, Clyde Beech and Nathi Ngubane, providing a fascinating pause from the jam-packed offerings at the fair.
A taste of Mogau Kekana:
A taste of Toby Newsome:
The role of visual storytelling in bringing books and reading to the daily lives of South Africans and Africans will be further brought to life when Newsome entertains youngsters in the NBW Magic Tent on Saturday. The South African illustrator will share his award-winning work on Gogo’s List, which was written by Ghana’s Portia Dery and won the Golden Baobab Prize.
Another highlight of the fair’s visual storytelling offerings is Find Your Art Heroes (Saturday September 7). Starting at 10am, renowned art expert Dr Cobi Labuscagne will take youngsters on a journey of discovery through the world of contemporary South African art and artists, featuring the works of Mary Sibande, Zander Blom, Banele Khoza, Billie Zangewa and many more.
These are just some of the visual storytelling-based offerings at the South African Book Fair, each one helping to bring #OURSTORIES to life, and inspiring a reading revolution for all South Africans.