Illustrator’s Exhibition brings visual storytelling into heart of South African Book Fair

The role of visual storytelling in bringing books and reading to the daily lives of South Africans and Africans will be further brought to life when Newsome entertains youngsters in the NBW Magic Tent on Saturday. The South African illustrator will share his award-winning work on Gogo’s List, which was written by Ghana’s Portia Dery and won the Golden Baobab Prize.

Another highlight of the fair’s visual storytelling offerings is Find Your Art Heroes (Saturday September 7). Starting at 10am, renowned art expert Dr Cobi Labuscagne will take youngsters on a journey of discovery through the world of contemporary South African art and artists, featuring the works of Mary Sibande, Zander Blom, Banele Khoza, Billie Zangewa and many more.

These are just some of the visual storytelling-based offerings at the South African Book Fair, each one helping to bring #OURSTORIES to life, and inspiring a reading revolution for all South Africans.