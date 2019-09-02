News

Illustrator’s Exhibition brings visual storytelling into heart of South African Book Fair

From Mogau Kekana to Toby Newsome - SABF 2019's Illustration Exhibition will showcase a diverse range of visual storytelling

02 September 2019 - 10:15 By South African Book Fair

The 2019 South African Book Fair features a must-see Illustrator’s Exhibition that brings visual storytelling into the heart of the country’s most inclusive and diverse book fair.

The Oval Atrium in the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill will become a gallery during the fair, featuring the work of children's book illustrators Mogau Kekana (illustrator of Refiloe Moahloli’s Yes, Yanga!) and Toby Newsome. The Illustration Exhibition will also showcase a range of engaging works by comic book illustrators Loyiso Mkhize, Clyde Beech and Nathi Ngubane, providing a fascinating pause from the jam-packed offerings at the fair.

A taste of Mogau Kekana:

A taste of Toby Newsome:

The role of visual storytelling in bringing books and reading to the daily lives of South Africans and Africans will be further brought to life when Newsome entertains youngsters in the NBW Magic Tent on Saturday. The South African illustrator will share his award-winning work on Gogo’s List, which was written by Ghana’s Portia Dery and won the Golden Baobab Prize.

Another highlight of the fair’s visual storytelling offerings is Find Your Art Heroes (Saturday September 7). Starting at 10am, renowned art expert Dr Cobi Labuscagne will take youngsters on a journey of discovery through the world of contemporary South African art and artists, featuring the works of Mary Sibande, Zander Blom, Banele Khoza, Billie Zangewa and many more.

These are just some of the visual storytelling-based offerings at the South African Book Fair, each one helping to bring #OURSTORIES to life, and inspiring a reading revolution for all South Africans. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Fun for the whole family at the South African Book Fair 2019

The SA Book Fair kicks off on September 6 and one lucky family stands to win tickets and books valued at R1,000
Books
2 weeks ago

Introduce children to picture books from a young age, says author Dianne Stewart

"Picture books like 'The Gift of the Sun' provide a caregiver, family member or teacher with an opportunity to bond with a child."
Books
2 weeks ago

South African illustrator takes home international literary award

A renowned Cape Town artist and a Ghanaian writer have bagged the internationally sought-after Children’s Africana Book Awards (CABA) for their book‚ ...
News
1 year ago

Storytelling and poetry powerful drawcards at 2019 South African Book Fair

In keeping with its vision to be South Africa’s most inclusive book fair, the South African Book Fair is jam-packed with compelling storytelling and ...
Books
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  3. "A very hard book to write" - Jonny Steinberg on 'One Day in Bethlehem' News
  4. Gavin Watson leaves complex legacy, says co-author of 'The Bosasa Billions' News
  5. Nal'ibali honoured by US Library of Congress Books

Latest Videos

The hijacker who can't drive…
'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
X