Booker Prize 2019 shortlist announced

03 September 2019 - 17:18 By Mila de Villiers
The six titles shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2019.
Image: Booker Prize

The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Tuesday, September 3.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is recognised as the leading prize for high-quality literary fiction written in English.

This year's shortlist features two past winners, Margaret Atwood (The Blind Assassin, 2000) and Salman Rushdie (Midnight's Children, 1981).

The six titles vying for this esteemed award are:

  • The Testaments (Margaret Atwood, Chatto & Windus, September)
  • Ducks, Newburyport (Lucy Ellmann, Galley Beggar Press)
  • Girl, Woman, Other (Bernardine Evaristo, Hamish Hamilton)
  • An Orchestra of Minorities (Chigozie Obioma, Little Brown)
  • Quichotte (Salman Rushdie, Jonathan Cape, September)
  • 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World (Elif Shafak, Viking)

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony at London's Guildhall to take place on October 14. 

