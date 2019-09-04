Open Book Fest 2019: Day One

From dismantling the patriarchy to Afrikaaps and self-worth; from multilingualism in children's literature to the politics of academic publishing; from social activism in South Africa to workshops on composing and performing your own poetry, and much (much) more - Day One of Open Book 2019 properly haal'd uit en wys'd!

Bibliophiles braved the Mother City's notorious September south-easter to attend the first day of this annual book festival, now in its ninth year running.

From Wednesday, September 4 to Sunday, September 8 Cape Town's Fugard Theatre (and surrounding venues) will be playing host to a conglomerate of local and international scribes, poets, comics artists, activists, academics, journalists - you name it - from sunrise (well, 10am) to sundown (read: 8pm).

Ja, the days are long but - as The Youth would say - #WorthIt.

Click here for the full programme and keep an eye out for #OBF2019 to avoid the fomo.